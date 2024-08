The case hearing of the murder-rape of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital by the Supreme Court resumed today, August 22, by the bench led by Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, and Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra.

"We have been assured that doctors will return back to work.. and let there be no coercive action taken against doctors after they come back to work after the date of today's order," the CJI said.

Additionally, the timing of legal formalities was questioned by the justices.

