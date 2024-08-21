Straight Up
JNUSU Day 10 of protest: VC asks students to break hunger strike; JNUSU Prez Dhananjay speaks to us
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) entered its 10th day of hunger strike. VC Santishree Pandit, who briefly met the protesters today, August 21, could not provide concrete solutions, students claim.
The VC claims there is a funding issue but protesters shrug that off as a sham. So what is happening?
