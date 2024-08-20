Straight Up

What happened at RG Kar Medical College? Timeline & fact check of rape-murder incident

The Supreme Court takes a suo motu cognisance of the rape-murder incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The Supreme Court takes a suo motu cognisance of the rape-murder incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal.

We bring to you a timeline of events that unfurled since the day of the murder and a fact check of the rumours that are being circulated online.

Watch to find out more

Protests
Kolkata
supreme court
Women Safety
Medico
Doctors
suo motu
trainees
Kolkata doctor
RG Kar medical college rape
MamataBanerjee
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com