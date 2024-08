A week has passed mourning the horrendous way in which a medico of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, West Bengal, was raped and murdered.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) called for a nationwide boycott of elective services demanding the Central Protection Act for the safety of doctors.

The whole nation is fighting for one cause. Thousands of medicos are on the streets. Even the general public is joining the protests.

Watch the video for visuals from the protests.