A few students of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad are in limbo. They allege certificates being withheld by the administration citing fee reimbursement issues.

Actually, this is a long pending issue and regarding the same, students organised a dharna. Concerns about how they will apply for higher education and jobs worry them to no end.

They also say that the issue is not limited to JNTU Hyderabad alone.

Let's listen to what more they have no say.