NIRF Rankings 2024: "IIT Madras works in national interest": Director on retaining top spot

The National Institution Ranking Framework’s (NIRF) India Rankings 2024 was released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan yesterday, August 12.

Three new categories, namely Skill University, Open University, and State Public University were introduced in this year’s rankings.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore have retained their first and second ranks in the Overall category this year too — and the top 10 list in this category remains largely unchanged.

Featuring Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras on the institution ranking No 1 in the NIRF rankings for eight years straight.