Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Can outrage drive changes in coaching centres?

It has been over 15 days since three IAS aspirants drowned to their demise in the basement of Rau’s IAS Study Circle in Delhi’s Old Rajender Nagar area due to flooding.

These deaths sparked major outrage among aspirants, who started to open up about the exploitative, harmful, and substandard living and studying environments in Delhi’s many coaching hubs.

In response, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) inspected and sealed 128 coaching centres.

However, as outrage seems to fade and the deaths seem to exit the news cycles, we ask — will the furore over these aspirants’ deaths translate to improvements in Delhi’s infrastructure and changes in how coaching centres operate, or is the outrage just sporadic?