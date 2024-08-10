Straight Up

"UK is not racist": Fateh Education CEO assures Indian students in light of anti-immigration riots

Anti-immigration protests, which have now turned into riots, in the United Kingdom (UK) are worrying Indian students. This is despite the new government, helmed by PM Keir Starmer. Suneet Singh Kochar, CEO and Co-Founder, Fateh Education, reinstills faith in UK and UK universities. Give him a listen before you make your decision or worry yourself. #uk #unitedkingdom #greatbritain #britian #british #protests #riots #riot #immigration #students #indianstudents #indianstudentsinuk #labourparty #keirstarmer

Anti-immigration protests, which have now turned into riots, in the United Kingdom (UK) are worrying Indian students.

This is despite the new government, helmed by PM Keir Starmer.

Suneet Singh Kochar, CEO and Co-Founder, Fateh Education, reinstills faith in UK and UK universities.

Give him a listen before you make your decision or worry yourself.

students
Immigration
Protest
United Kingdom
Riots
Labour Party
Great Britain
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com