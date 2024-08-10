Straight Up
"UK is not racist": Fateh Education CEO assures Indian students in light of anti-immigration riots
Anti-immigration protests, which have now turned into riots, in the United Kingdom (UK) are worrying Indian students. This is despite the new government, helmed by PM Keir Starmer. Suneet Singh Kochar, CEO and Co-Founder, Fateh Education, reinstills faith in UK and UK universities. Give him a listen before you make your decision or worry yourself. #uk #unitedkingdom #greatbritain #britian #british #protests #riots #riot #immigration #students #indianstudents #indianstudentsinuk #labourparty #keirstarmer