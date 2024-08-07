NEET PG 2024: Alleged question papers floating on Telegram; students worry about two-shifts sessions

Only four days to go for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG), which is slated for August 11.

Several concerns such as the two-shift exam pattern, normalisation, transparency, far-away exam centres and more have left students worried. Now, seems like the question paper is allegedly floating on Telegram.

Aspirants have taken this issue to social media platform X.

To know more, watch the video here!