Across political divide, leaders advocate increasing standards of political discourse

Cutting across political divides, leaders from major parties in Tamil Nadu, including the DMK, AIADMK, Congress, and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), shared their insights on improving the declining standards of political discourse in the country. They discussed various topics including heated clashes on social media, the tone of TV debates and the fading camaraderie between leaders from opposing parties on the second day of the ThinkEdu Conclave 2025 on 28 January.

The panel featured Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Sasikanth Senthil, AIADMK Deputy Propaganda Secretary Gautami, Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, and DMK MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu, with the session titled “Cleansing Public Debate: Keeping the Space for Difference,” moderated by Dinamani Editor K Vaidiyanathan.

Tamilisai Soundararajan reminisced about a time when political leaders such as K Kamaraj and Arignar Anna maintained camaraderie despite their differences. She lamented that legislative assemblies, once forums for constructive debate, have now devolved into “fight clubs.” She also expressed concerns about the impact of such a culture of hostility on young minds, fearing it may deter them from entering politics.

Sasikanth Senthil, while addressing the role of social media, pointed out how it has fuelled an “attention economy,” where sensational content overshadows meaningful discussions when it comes to getting the spotlight. However, he said that there is still bonhomie between leaders from opposite parties, and he has not lost hope.

On social media affecting votes is concerned, he said that the impact is not as much as being imaged. “The understanding of the people about the importance of their votes is much larger. While it sets a narrative, the voting behaviour of the people is an entirely different ball game,” he said.

Tamilisai underscored how women politicians often face body shaming and personal attacks instead of criticism of their work. “Social media has become a war zone. Women leaders are degraded for their appearance, forcing some to leave their careers. Party leadership must take responsibility to correct such behaviour among cadres,” she said, citing herself as an example.

In response, Gauthami said that social media is just a tool to reach people. “Leaders must resist engaging with those who lower the standards of conversation. Social media is just a tool—its impact depends on how we use it, react to it and how much importance is given to it,” she said.

Kanimozhi NVN Somu highlighted how the absence of a Central Hall in the new Parliament has eliminated opportunities for informal interaction between Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members. She said even the canteen is different for MPs from the two houses. “Even the canteens are separate now. I wouldn’t know Sasikanth Senthil if he were from another state because there’s no space for interaction,” she said.

She also noted that political debates become more heated within state borders compared to Delhi. “The air changes as we enter the state borders. Hate speech discourages many students from entering politics.”

Gautami stressed the importance of accountability and tolerance in political discourse. “Leaders who influence people from state to local levels must understand the implications of their actions. We need to look for accountability within ourselves,” she stated.