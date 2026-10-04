Sunshine GK, October 5, 2026: 10 general knowledge questions | World Teachers' Day Special

How well do you know your general knowledge? On World Teachers' Day, today's Sunshine GK challenge brings you 10 questions covering education, India, science, history, geography and recent developments.
Try answering each question before checking the answer and explanation. Can you score 10/10?
Question 1
World Teachers' Day is observed every year on which date?
A. September 5
B. October 5
C. October 15
D. November 14
Answer: B. October 5
Explanation: World Teachers' Day is celebrated annually on October 5. The day commemorates the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers. It has been observed since 1994.
Question 2
What is the theme of World Teachers' Day 2026?
A. Recasting Teaching as a Collaborative Profession
B. Teachers at the Heart of Education Recovery
C. Standing with teachers: 60 years of protecting the profession, advancing its status and shaping our futures
D. The Teachers We Need for the Education We Want
Answer: C. Standing with teachers: 60 years of protecting the profession, advancing its status and shaping our futures
Explanation: UNESCO has announced this theme for the 2026 observance, which marks 60 years of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers.
Question 3
Which organisation, along with UNESCO, adopted the 1966 Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers?
A. World Bank
B. International Labour Organisation
C. UNICEF
D. OECD
Answer: B. International Labour Organisation
Explanation: The recommendation was adopted through the ILO and UNESCO framework in 1966. It establishes benchmarks concerning teachers' rights and responsibilities, preparation, recruitment, employment and working conditions.
Question 4
Who is known as the first Education Minister of independent India?
A. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad
B. Dr Rajendra Prasad
C. S Radhakrishnan
D. Jawaharlal Nehru
Answer: A. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad
Explanation: Maulana Abul Kalam Azad served as independent India's first Minister of Education from 1947 to 1958. His birth anniversary, November 11, is observed in India as National Education Day.
Question 5
Which Indian institution is popularly known as the 'IIT Madras'?
A. Indian Institute of Technology, Madras
B. Indian Institute of Technical Studies, Madras
C. Institute of Indian Technology, Madras
D. Indian Technical Institute, Madras
Answer: A. Indian Institute of Technology, Madras
Explanation: IIT Madras is one of India's premier institutes of higher education and research. It was established in 1959 and is located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
Question 6
Which fundamental right is guaranteed under Article 21A of the Constitution of India?
A. Right to Equality
B. Right to Education
C. Right to Freedom of Religion
D. Right to Constitutional Remedies
Answer: B. Right to Education
Explanation: Article 21A provides for free and compulsory education for all children between 6 and 14 years of age. It was inserted into the Constitution through the 86th Constitutional Amendment.
Question 7
Which is the largest planet in our Solar System?
A. Saturn
B. Earth
C. Jupiter
D. Neptune
Answer: C. Jupiter
Explanation: Jupiter is the largest planet in the Solar System. It is a gas giant and is known for features including its Great Red Spot, a massive storm system.
Question 8
India's first individual Olympic gold medal was won by which sportsperson?
A. Neeraj Chopra
B. Abhinav Bindra
C. Leander Paes
D. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
Answer: B. Abhinav Bindra
Explanation: Abhinav Bindra won India's first individual Olympic gold medal in the men's 10-metre air rifle event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
Question 9
Which Indian city is known as the 'Pink City'?
A. Udaipur
B. Jodhpur
C. Jaipur
D. Bikaner
Answer: C. Jaipur
Explanation: Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, is popularly known as the Pink City because of the distinctive pink colour used extensively on buildings in its historic walled city.
Question 10 — Challenge Question
India recently won the men's cricket gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games. Which team did India defeat in the final?
A. Sri Lanka
B. Bangladesh
C. Pakistan
D. Afghanistan
Answer: C. Pakistan
Explanation: India defeated Pakistan in the men's cricket final at the 2026 Asian Games to win the gold medal. Pakistan took silver, while Sri Lanka won bronze.
October 5 is more than just another date on the calendar. World Teachers' Day provides an opportunity to recognise the contribution of teachers and reflect on the support and working conditions they need. In 2026, the observance also marks six decades since the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers.
Tomorrow on Sunshine GK
10 questions on India, science, history, geography and current affairs.