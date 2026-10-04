Sunshine GK, October 5, 2026: 10 general knowledge questions | World Teachers' Day Special

Question 2

What is the theme of World Teachers' Day 2026?

A. Recasting Teaching as a Collaborative Profession

B. Teachers at the Heart of Education Recovery

C. Standing with teachers: 60 years of protecting the profession, advancing its status and shaping our futures

D. The Teachers We Need for the Education We Want

Answer: C. Standing with teachers: 60 years of protecting the profession, advancing its status and shaping our futures

Explanation: UNESCO has announced this theme for the 2026 observance, which marks 60 years of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers.