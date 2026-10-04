Sunshine GK, October 4, 2026: 10 general knowledge questions to test yourself

How well do you know the world around you? From Indian history and geography to science, space, sports and important institutions, today's Sunshine GK brings you 10 questions to test your general knowledge.
Try answering each question before checking the answer. The questions begin with relatively easy concepts and gradually become more challenging.
Which is the largest state in India by area?
A. Madhya Pradesh
B. Rajasthan
C. Maharashtra
D. Uttar Pradesh
Answer: B. Rajasthan
Explanation: Rajasthan is India's largest state by geographical area. It covers more than 342,000 square kilometres and is located in the northwestern part of the country.
Who is known as the 'Father of the Indian Constitution'?
A. Jawaharlal Nehru
B. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
C. BR Ambedkar
D. Rajendra Prasad
Answer: C. BR Ambedkar
Explanation: Dr BR Ambedkar chaired the Drafting Committee of the Constituent Assembly and played a central role in preparing the Constitution of India.
Which planet is known as the 'Red Planet'?
A. Venus
B. Jupiter
C. Mars
D. Mercury
Answer: C. Mars
Explanation: Mars appears reddish because iron minerals in its soil and rocks undergo oxidation, producing iron oxides commonly associated with a rust-like colour.
Which Indian city is known as the 'Silicon Valley of India'?
A. Hyderabad
B. Bengaluru
C. Pune
D. Chennai
Answer: B. Bengaluru
Explanation: Bengaluru emerged as one of India's major information technology and technology-innovation hubs, earning it the popular nickname 'Silicon Valley of India'.
Who was the first Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medal?
A. Abhinav Bindra
B. Neeraj Chopra
C. Leander Paes
D. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
Answer: A. Abhinav Bindra
Explanation: Abhinav Bindra won India's first individual Olympic gold medal in the men's 10-metre air rifle event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
Which gas is the most abundant in Earth's atmosphere?
A. Oxygen
B. Carbon dioxide
C. Nitrogen
D. Hydrogen
Answer: C. Nitrogen
Explanation: Nitrogen makes up roughly 78% of Earth's atmosphere, while oxygen accounts for about 21%.
The Tropic of Cancer passes through how many Indian states?
A. 6
B. 7
C. 8
D. 9
Answer: C. 8
Explanation: The Tropic of Cancer passes through eight Indian states: Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Tripura and Mizoram.
Which was the first artificial satellite launched into space?
A. Apollo 11
B. Sputnik 1
C. Explorer 1
D. Luna 2
Answer: B. Sputnik 1
Explanation: The Soviet Union launched Sputnik 1 on October 4, 1957. It became the world's first artificial satellite and marked a major milestone in the history of space exploration.
Which Indian classical dance form originated in Kerala and is traditionally associated with elaborate makeup and costumes?
A. Kathak
B. Bharatanatyam
C. Kathakali
D. Odissi
Answer: C. Kathakali
Explanation: Kathakali is a classical dance-drama tradition from Kerala. It is known for elaborate costumes, facial makeup, expressive gestures and storytelling through dance and acting.
Which fundamental right is described under Article 21 of the Constitution of India?
A. Right to Equality
B. Right to Freedom of Religion
C. Right to Life and Personal Liberty
D. Cultural and Educational Rights
Answer: C. Right to Life and Personal Liberty
Explanation: Article 21 states that no person shall be deprived of their life or personal liberty except according to procedure established by law. The Supreme Court has interpreted the provision extensively over the years.
How did you score?
8–10 correct: Excellent! Your general knowledge is strong.
5–7 correct: Good going! Keep practising to strengthen your GK.
0–4 correct: Don't worry. Read the explanations and try the challenge again tomorrow.
Tomorrow on Sunshine GK
Can you score 10/10 in the next Sunshine GK challenge? Come back tomorrow for another set of questions covering India's history, geography, science, current affairs and more.