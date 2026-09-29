School Assembly News Today September 30, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word & History

National News Headlines for School Assembly 30 September 2026

1. SC asks Centre, CBSE to consider exemption from three-language policy for Class 6

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre and the CBSE to consider exempting Class 6 students from the three-language policy for the current academic year. The matter follows concerns regarding the implementation of the policy and its impact on students.

2. India pushes for reform of United Nations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has reiterated India's position that the United Nations needs reform to reflect present-day geopolitical realities. Speaking during the UN General Assembly week, he said the demand for reform was growing among countries.

3. Supreme Court asks for stronger system to recover traffic fines

The Supreme Court has suggested linking the recovery of unpaid traffic fines with services such as electricity bills, while observing that merely issuing e-challans does not solve the problem of recovering penalties.

4. India attends SCO coordinators' meeting in Pakistan

India is participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Council of National Coordinators meeting in Islamabad. The three-day meeting is discussing SCO cooperation and preparations for upcoming meetings under Pakistan's chairmanship.

5. Indian Coast Guard rescues chemical tanker off Odisha

The Indian Coast Guard rescued a chemical tanker and its 23-member crew after the vessel faced flooding off the Odisha coast. The operation highlights the role of maritime agencies in responding to emergencies at sea.

6. India advocates collaborative conservation of whales

India has called for collaborative strategies to conserve whales and other cetaceans at the International Whaling Commission. The country highlighted the importance of protecting marine species and their habitats.