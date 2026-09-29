School Assembly News Today September 30, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word & History

School Assembly News September 30, 2026: As students begin the day, major developments from India and around the world include new measures concerning electoral rolls and public safety, India's engagement with global institutions, the continuing West Asia situation and several strong performances by Indian athletes at the Asian Games. Here is a concise roundup of the key national, international and sports news, followed by the Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and important events from Indian history.
1. SC asks Centre, CBSE to consider exemption from three-language policy for Class 6
The Supreme Court has asked the Centre and the CBSE to consider exempting Class 6 students from the three-language policy for the current academic year. The matter follows concerns regarding the implementation of the policy and its impact on students.
2. India pushes for reform of United Nations
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has reiterated India's position that the United Nations needs reform to reflect present-day geopolitical realities. Speaking during the UN General Assembly week, he said the demand for reform was growing among countries.
3. Supreme Court asks for stronger system to recover traffic fines
The Supreme Court has suggested linking the recovery of unpaid traffic fines with services such as electricity bills, while observing that merely issuing e-challans does not solve the problem of recovering penalties.
4. India attends SCO coordinators' meeting in Pakistan
India is participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Council of National Coordinators meeting in Islamabad. The three-day meeting is discussing SCO cooperation and preparations for upcoming meetings under Pakistan's chairmanship.
5. Indian Coast Guard rescues chemical tanker off Odisha
The Indian Coast Guard rescued a chemical tanker and its 23-member crew after the vessel faced flooding off the Odisha coast. The operation highlights the role of maritime agencies in responding to emergencies at sea.
6. India advocates collaborative conservation of whales
India has called for collaborative strategies to conserve whales and other cetaceans at the International Whaling Commission. The country highlighted the importance of protecting marine species and their habitats.
1. UN General Assembly highlights need for greater international cooperation
World leaders at the 81st UN General Assembly have renewed discussions about multilateralism, or countries working together to address challenges that cross national borders. Climate change, conflicts and artificial intelligence were among the issues highlighted during the gathering.
2. Iran threatens further strikes amid Strait of Hormuz tensions
Iran has threatened further attacks in West Asia while awaiting a US response to a proposal concerning the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran has continued to emphasise security and the reopening of the strategic waterway as major issues.
3. UN envoy meets Houthi negotiators over Yemen conflict
UN envoy Hans Grundberg has met Houthi negotiators as part of diplomatic efforts to address escalating violence in Yemen. He also held discussions with the internationally recognised Yemeni government and regional powers.
4. Trump rejects claim that he offered to sell weapons to China
US President Donald Trump has rejected a claim by the US ambassador to China that he had offered Chinese President Xi Jinping the possibility of buying American weapons. The US State Department also said there was no plan to sell arms to China.
5. Bangladesh says talks on PM Rahman's India visit making progress
Bangladesh has indicated that discussions concerning Prime Minister Rahman's proposed visit to India are progressing. The possible visit comes amid efforts to manage bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries.
1. Neeru Dhanda wins historic Asian Games gold
Indian shooter Neeru Dhanda has won gold in the women's trap event at the 2026 Asian Games. She became the first Indian woman shooter to win an individual trap gold medal at the Asian Games.
2. Sreeshankar wins silver in men's long jump
Indian long jumper M Sreeshankar won silver at the Asian Games with an 8.07m effort. He was unable to continue after twisting his ankle during a later attempt.
3. India prepares for Asian Games cricket semifinal
India's men's cricket team is set to face Sri Lanka in the Asian Games semifinal on October 1. The quarterfinal matches were washed out, with teams progressing to the semifinals based on rankings.
“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”— Winston Churchill
Message for students: Success and setbacks are both temporary stages of a longer journey. What matters is the willingness to learn, adapt and keep moving forward.
Perseverance
Meaning: Continued effort and determination despite difficulties or delays.
Example: Perseverance helped the athlete continue training even after facing setbacks.
1. Hijam Irabot Singh born — 1896
Manipur's prominent social reformer, political leader and freedom fighter Hijam Irabot Singh was born on September 30, 1896. He worked for social reform, education and the rights of disadvantaged communities, and his birth anniversary is observed as Irabot Day in Manipur.
2. Latur earthquake — 1993
On September 30, 1993, a devastating earthquake struck parts of Maharashtra, particularly the Latur and Osmanabad regions. The disaster caused extensive loss of life and destruction and remains one of India's major earthquake disasters.
3. V P Menon born — 1893
V P Menon, an important civil servant who worked closely with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel during the integration of Indian princely states, was born on September 30, 1893. He played an important role in the administrative process of integrating the princely states into the Indian Union.
4. International Translation Day
September 30 is observed as International Translation Day, recognising the contribution of translators and interpreters in connecting people, languages and cultures around the world.