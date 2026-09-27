School Assembly News Today, September 28, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word & History

School Assembly News Today, September 28: As students prepare for the morning assembly, here are the key national, international and sports developments to know on Saturday, September 28. The daily assembly package also brings a Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and important events from Indian history.
1. Wangchuk backs CJP’s Oct 2 protest seeking CEC accountability, may not attend physically
The activist said efforts to improve accountability in the country and electoral process deserve support, adding that movements should be able to sustain themselves.
2. Haryana brings Delhi-Panipat-Karnal Namo Bharat corridor under TOD policy
The semi-high-speed corridor, being developed under Phase-I of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), will connect Delhi, Sonipat, Panipat and Karnal along National Highway 44.
3. In a first, Indian Army to install anti-drone steel mesh screens at key locations
It is learnt that these structures are intended to provide an additional layer of protection against swarm drones and complement existing anti-drone measures such as guns, lasers and jammers.
1. Russia backs India's bid for permanent UNSC seat at UN General Assembly, opposes more Western seats
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said any reform of the Security Council should preserve the prerogatives of its permanent members and give greater representation to Asia, Africa and Latin America.
2. India, Canada preparing to take ties to 'higher level': Jaishankar after meeting Anita Anand
The meeting came days after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Canada around December and that Ottawa was making “good progress” in trade negotiations with New Delhi.
1. Parveen, boxer who was stripped of 2022 Asiad medal, makes stellar return to reclaim one
She had captured a bronze in Hangzhou edition but that he been taken away after she was suspended for whereabouts failure; The pugilist from Rurkee (Haryana) redeems herself with a medal-confirming win in the quarterfinal stage on Sunday
2. 11-year-old Yuki Kurihara becomes youngest gold medallist in Asian Games history
The primary school student crushed the competition on home soil in Nagoya, beating players almost three times his age.
“It always seems impossible until it’s done.” — Nelson Mandela
Message for students: Big goals can seem difficult when you look at them all at once. Break them into smaller steps, stay consistent and keep moving forward. What feels impossible today can become achievable through patience, effort and perseverance.
Resilient
Meaning: Able to recover quickly from difficulties and continue despite challenges.
Example: A resilient student keeps trying after setbacks and learns from every experience.
1. Bhagat Singh born — 1907
Revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh was born on September 28, 1907, in Banga village of Lyallpur district in present-day Pakistan. He became one of the prominent figures of India's freedom movement and was executed by the British in Lahore on March 23, 1931, at the age of 23.
2. Lata Mangeshkar born — 1929
Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar was born on September 28, 1929, in Indore, then part of the princely state of Indore. Over a career spanning several decades, she became one of India's most celebrated playback singers and received honours including the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award.
3. Bahadur Shah II ascended the Mughal throne — 1837
Bahadur Shah II, better known as Bahadur Shah Zafar, became the last Mughal emperor in 1837 following the death of his father, Akbar Shah II. He later became a symbolic figure during the Indian Rebellion of 1857 and was exiled to Rangoon by the British after the rebellion was suppressed.
4. Mahatma Gandhi visited Noakhali — 1947
On September 28, 1947, Mahatma Gandhi was in Noakhali, then in Bengal and now part of Bangladesh, as part of his efforts to promote communal harmony following the violence surrounding Partition. His Noakhali mission involved travelling through affected areas and engaging with local communities.