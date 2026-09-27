School Assembly News Today, September 28, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word & History

National News Headlines for School Assembly 28 September 2026

1. Wangchuk backs CJP’s Oct 2 protest seeking CEC accountability, may not attend physically

The activist said efforts to improve accountability in the country and electoral process deserve support, adding that movements should be able to sustain themselves.

2. Haryana brings Delhi-Panipat-Karnal Namo Bharat corridor under TOD policy

The semi-high-speed corridor, being developed under Phase-I of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), will connect Delhi, Sonipat, Panipat and Karnal along National Highway 44.

3. In a first, Indian Army to install anti-drone steel mesh screens at key locations

It is learnt that these structures are intended to provide an additional layer of protection against swarm drones and complement existing anti-drone measures such as guns, lasers and jammers.