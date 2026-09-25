School Assembly News Today, September 25, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word & History

School Assembly News Today, September 25: From India's public-health and food-safety initiatives to developments at the United Nations, artificial intelligence and the Asian Games, several important stories are in focus today. Students can begin the morning assembly with this quick roundup of national, international and sports news, followed by the Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and important events from Indian history.
1. India reaffirms commitment to eliminate Hepatitis B and C by 2030
India has reiterated its commitment to eliminate Hepatitis B and C as public-health threats by 2030. The focus is on strengthening prevention, testing, treatment and awareness to reduce the burden of viral hepatitis.
2. FSSAI proposes stricter rules on use of the term 'paneer'
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has proposed an amendment that would restrict the use of the term 'paneer' to products made from milk-derived ingredients. The proposal is aimed at preventing misleading labelling and helping consumers make informed food choices.
3. Centre cuts edible oil import duties
The Centre has reduced import duties on crude and refined soybean, palm and sunflower oils. The basic customs duty on crude sunflower oil has been removed, with the revised rates taking effect from September 24.
4. Four global agencies raise India's FY27 growth forecasts
Fitch Ratings, S&P Global Ratings, the OECD and the Asian Development Bank have raised their growth projections for India for the current financial year. The revisions were linked to stronger-than-expected economic activity, consumption and investment.
5. Indian seafarer killed in attack on merchant vessel off Oman
An Indian national was killed after a merchant vessel came under attack off the Oman coast. The Ministry of External Affairs said 19 of the 20 Indian seafarers aboard the vessel were rescued and called for an end to attacks targeting commercial shipping and civilians.
6. Andhra Pradesh sets up El Niño control centre
The Andhra Pradesh government has established an El Niño control centre to provide timely weather and agricultural advisories to farmers. Officials reviewed the centre's operations and the toll-free agricultural helpline.
1. Trump and Xi discuss keeping AI under human control
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed artificial intelligence during their White House meeting, with Xi stressing that AI development should remain under human control. The meeting also highlighted the broader importance of US-China cooperation and competition in technology.
2. Palestinian President addresses UN through prerecorded video
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addressed the United Nations through a prerecorded video after being denied a visa to attend the General Assembly in person. The development came during the ongoing high-level UN meetings in New York.
3. African leaders push for UN Security Council reform
African leaders at the United Nations have renewed calls for reform of the UN Security Council, including greater representation for African countries in the global body's key decision-making structure.
4. Russian strikes kill civilians in Ukraine
Russian drone and missile attacks in Ukraine killed at least eight civilians, according to Ukrainian officials. The attacks came as world leaders continued discussions at the UN over the war and possible diplomatic solutions.
5. Gaza faces severe economic crisis, UN report says
A UN report has described Gaza's economic situation as an exceptionally severe crisis, with widespread destruction of businesses, jobs and infrastructure. The report said more than 90% of Gaza's working-age population is unemployed.
1. India open team draws at Chess Olympiad
India's open and women's teams recorded draws on a closely contested day at the Chess Olympiad in Samarkand. The defending champions were unable to take advantage of Uzbekistan's defeat against Germany.
2. Roshibina Devi wins silver at Asian Games
Indian wushu star Roshibina Devi won silver in the women's 60kg category at the Asian Games, securing her third consecutive medal at the continental event.
3. Indian rowers Satnam Singh and Salman Khan win bronze
Indian rowers Satnam Singh and Salman Khan won bronze in the men's double sculls at the Asian Games. Their medal marked India's first rowing medal at the current Games.
“Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.”— Theodore Roosevelt
Message for students: Progress does not always require perfect conditions. Making the best use of the opportunities, resources and abilities available today can be the first step towards achieving a larger goal.
Steadfast
Meaning: Firm, determined and not easily discouraged.
Example: A steadfast student continues working towards a goal even when the journey becomes difficult.
1. First Relief of Lucknow — 1857
On September 25, 1857, British forces led by Henry Havelock and James Outram fought their way into Lucknow during the Indian Rebellion of 1857. The episode is remembered as the First Relief of Lucknow.
2. Deendayal Upadhyaya born — 1916
Indian thinker and political figure Deendayal Upadhyaya was born on September 25, 1916, at Nagla Chandraban in present-day Uttar Pradesh. His birth anniversary is observed as Antyodaya Diwas.
3. Satish Dhawan born — 1920
Indian aerospace scientist Prof Satish Dhawan was born on September 25, 1920, in Srinagar. He succeeded Vikram Sarabhai as chairman of ISRO in 1972 and helped guide India's space programme through a period of major development. ISRO later named its Sriharikota launch centre the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in his honour.
4. Chaudhary Devi Lal born — 1915
Former Deputy Prime Minister of India Chaudhary Devi Lal was born on September 25, 1915. He participated in India's freedom movement and later became a prominent political leader in Haryana.