School Assembly News Today, September 25, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word & History

National News Headlines for School Assembly 25 September 2026

1. India reaffirms commitment to eliminate Hepatitis B and C by 2030

India has reiterated its commitment to eliminate Hepatitis B and C as public-health threats by 2030. The focus is on strengthening prevention, testing, treatment and awareness to reduce the burden of viral hepatitis.

2. FSSAI proposes stricter rules on use of the term 'paneer'

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has proposed an amendment that would restrict the use of the term 'paneer' to products made from milk-derived ingredients. The proposal is aimed at preventing misleading labelling and helping consumers make informed food choices.

3. Centre cuts edible oil import duties

The Centre has reduced import duties on crude and refined soybean, palm and sunflower oils. The basic customs duty on crude sunflower oil has been removed, with the revised rates taking effect from September 24.

4. Four global agencies raise India's FY27 growth forecasts

Fitch Ratings, S&P Global Ratings, the OECD and the Asian Development Bank have raised their growth projections for India for the current financial year. The revisions were linked to stronger-than-expected economic activity, consumption and investment.

5. Indian seafarer killed in attack on merchant vessel off Oman

An Indian national was killed after a merchant vessel came under attack off the Oman coast. The Ministry of External Affairs said 19 of the 20 Indian seafarers aboard the vessel were rescued and called for an end to attacks targeting commercial shipping and civilians.

6. Andhra Pradesh sets up El Niño control centre

The Andhra Pradesh government has established an El Niño control centre to provide timely weather and agricultural advisories to farmers. Officials reviewed the centre's operations and the toll-free agricultural helpline.