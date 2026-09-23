School Assembly News Today, September 23, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word & History

National News Headlines for School Assembly 23 September 2026

1. Tejas Mk-1A induction likely in a month or two

The induction of India's indigenous Tejas Mk-1A fighter aircraft into the Indian Air Force is likely to begin in the next one or two months, according to IAF Vice Chief Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari Dixit. Radar integration remains an important issue before the aircraft are accepted.

2. Centre approves Biovigilance Programme for transplant medicines

The Centre has approved a new Biovigilance Programme to monitor the safety of transplant medicines and biological products. The programme, led by the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, will track adverse reactions and strengthen safety monitoring of such products.

3. Tamil Nadu expands breakfast scheme to 15.3 lakh more students

Tamil Nadu has expanded its Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme to students of Classes VI to VIII. Around 15.30 lakh additional students studying in 15,454 government and aided schools are expected to benefit from the expansion.

4. 72nd National Film Awards presented

The 72nd National Film Awards were presented in Gujarat, with actor Anant Nag receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Yami Gautam and Mammootty received Best Actor honours, while Kartik Aaryan was also among the award winners. The ceremony was held at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat.

5. India tests proposed ₹10 and ₹20 polymer notes

India is examining the possibility of introducing polymer versions of ₹10 and ₹20 notes through a trial. Polymer notes can be more durable than conventional paper-based currency, and the trial will help assess their economic and practical viability.

6. India deepens cooperation with Visegrad Group

India and the four Visegrad countries — the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia — have agreed to strengthen cooperation in areas including technology, innovation, education, defence and economic engagement. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the first V4+India foreign ministers' meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.