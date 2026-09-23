School Assembly News Today, September 23, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word & History

School Assembly News Today, September 23, 2026: From India's latest defence and education-related developments to the Asian Games, United Nations discussions and major global climate concerns, several important developments are making headlines. Here is a quick roundup of the national, international and sports news students can follow during today's school assembly.
1. Tejas Mk-1A induction likely in a month or two
The induction of India's indigenous Tejas Mk-1A fighter aircraft into the Indian Air Force is likely to begin in the next one or two months, according to IAF Vice Chief Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari Dixit. Radar integration remains an important issue before the aircraft are accepted.
2. Centre approves Biovigilance Programme for transplant medicines
The Centre has approved a new Biovigilance Programme to monitor the safety of transplant medicines and biological products. The programme, led by the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, will track adverse reactions and strengthen safety monitoring of such products.
3. Tamil Nadu expands breakfast scheme to 15.3 lakh more students
Tamil Nadu has expanded its Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme to students of Classes VI to VIII. Around 15.30 lakh additional students studying in 15,454 government and aided schools are expected to benefit from the expansion.
4. 72nd National Film Awards presented
The 72nd National Film Awards were presented in Gujarat, with actor Anant Nag receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Yami Gautam and Mammootty received Best Actor honours, while Kartik Aaryan was also among the award winners. The ceremony was held at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat.
5. India tests proposed ₹10 and ₹20 polymer notes
India is examining the possibility of introducing polymer versions of ₹10 and ₹20 notes through a trial. Polymer notes can be more durable than conventional paper-based currency, and the trial will help assess their economic and practical viability.
6. India deepens cooperation with Visegrad Group
India and the four Visegrad countries — the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia — have agreed to strengthen cooperation in areas including technology, innovation, education, defence and economic engagement. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the first V4+India foreign ministers' meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
1. UN chief calls for a world built on interdependence
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for greater international cooperation, saying countries must recognise their interdependence while addressing conflicts and global challenges. His remarks came as world leaders gathered for the UN General Assembly in New York.
2. US warns Iranian airlines could be shut out of international travel
The United States has warned that Iranian airlines could effectively be prevented from operating internationally from Wednesday. The warning also extends to businesses providing services such as fuel, landing facilities and ticketing to the airlines.
3. Strong El Niño could threaten food security across Asia
Scientists and climate experts are warning that a potentially powerful El Niño could bring increased drought, heatwaves and other extreme weather conditions across parts of Asia and other regions. The changing weather pattern could also put pressure on global food supplies.
4. UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham meets Trump at UN
UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham is set to meet US President Donald Trump during the UN General Assembly in New York. Burnham has said he would seek areas of common ground while also presenting the UK as a major player in artificial intelligence.
5. Sri Lankan court sentences 15 men to life over Easter bombings
A Sri Lankan court has sentenced 15 men to life imprisonment for their roles in the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings. The attacks targeted churches and hotels and killed hundreds of people, including foreign nationals.
1. India women's cricket team wins first Asian Games gold
India's women's cricket team won the country's first gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games, defeating Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final. Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh played important roles in India's victory.
2. Indian men's badminton team assures Asian Games medal
India's men's badminton team defeated Japan 3-0 in the quarterfinals to enter the semifinals at the Asian Games. Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty and the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won their respective matches.
3. Roshibina Devi assures medal in Wushu
Indian wushu player Roshibina Devi entered the women's 60kg semifinal at the Asian Games, assuring India of another medal. The Manipuri athlete was included in the Indian team shortly before the Games.
“It always seems impossible until it's done.”— Nelson Mandela
Message for students: Difficult goals often appear impossible at first. Consistent effort, patience and confidence can help turn challenging tasks into achievable ones.
Foresight
Meaning: The ability to think about and prepare for what may happen in the future.
Example: Good foresight helps students plan their studies and make responsible decisions.
1. Battle of Assaye — 1803
On September 23, 1803, the Battle of Assaye was fought during the Second Anglo-Maratha War. The battle was one of the major military engagements involving the Maratha forces and the British East India Company.
2. Yusuf Meherally born — 1903
Freedom fighter and socialist leader Yusuf Meherally was born on September 23, 1903. He played a role in India's freedom movement and is associated with popularising the slogans “Simon Go Back” and “Quit India”.
3. Ramdhari Singh Dinkar born — 1908
Renowned Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar was born on September 23, 1908. Known for his powerful poetry and nationalist writings, Dinkar became one of the prominent literary voices of modern Hindi literature.
4. ISRO launches Oceansat-2 — 2009
On September 23, 2009, the Indian Space Research Organisation successfully placed Oceansat-2 and six other satellites into orbit. Oceansat-2 was designed to provide information useful for ocean studies, weather forecasting and related applications.