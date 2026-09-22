School Assembly News Today, September 22, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word & History

National News Headlines for School Assembly 22 September 2026

1. Indian warships join major maritime exercise in Philippines

Indian naval warships have joined the United States, Japan, Australia and ASEAN navies for a maritime exercise in the Philippines. The exercise focuses on strengthening cooperation and maritime coordination among participating countries.

2. Centre approves Biovigilance Programme for medicines

The Centre has approved a Biovigilance Programme to monitor the safety of transplant medicines and biological products. The initiative aims to strengthen monitoring of possible adverse reactions associated with such products.

3. NHAI introduces new guidelines for high-speed corridors

The National Highways Authority of India has introduced new guidelines for high-speed corridors to bring greater uniformity and consistency to their planning and implementation. The move is aimed at improving standards across major road infrastructure projects.

4. Defence Ministry signs Rs 586-crore deal for tank systems

The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract worth around Rs 586 crore for auxiliary power units for T-72 and T-90 tanks. The equipment is intended to support the operational capabilities of the armoured fleet.

5. IIT Bombay considers demands after student's death

IIT Bombay is considering a set of demands raised by students following the death of a student on campus. The institute has held discussions with protesting students, while the issue has also brought renewed attention to student welfare and campus support systems.

6. India-New Zealand FTA to come into force on October 20

The India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement is scheduled to come into force on October 20, with the agreement expected to facilitate greater trade and investment between the two countries. The development comes as India continues to expand its network of trade partnerships.