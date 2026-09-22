School Assembly News Today, September 22, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word & History

School Assembly News Today, September 22: Students can begin the day with a quick roundup of important developments from India and around the world. Today's school assembly news includes India's participation in a major maritime exercise, a new government programme to monitor the safety of transplant medicines, developments at IIT Bombay, global diplomatic and technology-related developments, and India's campaign at the Asian Games.
1. Indian warships join major maritime exercise in Philippines
Indian naval warships have joined the United States, Japan, Australia and ASEAN navies for a maritime exercise in the Philippines. The exercise focuses on strengthening cooperation and maritime coordination among participating countries.
2. Centre approves Biovigilance Programme for medicines
The Centre has approved a Biovigilance Programme to monitor the safety of transplant medicines and biological products. The initiative aims to strengthen monitoring of possible adverse reactions associated with such products.
3. NHAI introduces new guidelines for high-speed corridors
The National Highways Authority of India has introduced new guidelines for high-speed corridors to bring greater uniformity and consistency to their planning and implementation. The move is aimed at improving standards across major road infrastructure projects.
4. Defence Ministry signs Rs 586-crore deal for tank systems
The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract worth around Rs 586 crore for auxiliary power units for T-72 and T-90 tanks. The equipment is intended to support the operational capabilities of the armoured fleet.
5. IIT Bombay considers demands after student's death
IIT Bombay is considering a set of demands raised by students following the death of a student on campus. The institute has held discussions with protesting students, while the issue has also brought renewed attention to student welfare and campus support systems.
6. India-New Zealand FTA to come into force on October 20
The India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement is scheduled to come into force on October 20, with the agreement expected to facilitate greater trade and investment between the two countries. The development comes as India continues to expand its network of trade partnerships.
1. Putin's party secures record score in Russia election
Russia's ruling United Russia party has secured a record score in the country's parliamentary election, according to preliminary results. The election was held over three days and involved voting for the State Duma.
2. US television networks halt Trump coverage amid White House dispute
Several major US television networks have halted coverage of US President Donald Trump amid a dispute involving access restrictions imposed by the White House. The development has triggered a wider debate over media access and press freedom.
3. EU fines Google 403 million euros
The European Union has fined Google 403 million euros in connection with a location-data-related breach. The case highlights continuing regulatory scrutiny of how major technology companies handle user information.
4. UK faces further air travel disruption after technical issue
The UK's air traffic control system has faced another technical problem within two weeks, causing fresh concerns about disruption to air travel. The incident has affected flight operations and added to recent aviation-related difficulties.
5. World leaders gather at UN amid focus on war, AI and climate
World leaders are gathering in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, where issues including armed conflicts, artificial intelligence and climate change are expected to feature prominently in discussions. India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is leading the Indian delegation during the high-level week.
1. India open team suffers first loss at Chess Olympiad
India's open team suffered its first loss at the Chess Olympiad, going down 0-2 to hosts Uzbekistan. The women's team, however, bounced back with a 2-0 victory over the United States.
2. Indian athletes continue Asian Games medal campaign
Indian athletes have continued to add to the country's medal tally at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. Indian shooters have made a strong start, while Suchika Tariyal has secured a bronze in mixed martial arts.
3. Indian men's kabaddi team opens Asian Games campaign with win
India's men's kabaddi team began its Asian Games campaign with a 49-24 victory, while the women's team also opened its campaign with a win. The Indian teams are aiming to build on the country's strong record in the sport.
“The important thing is not to stop questioning.”— Albert Einstein
Message for students: Curiosity encourages students to ask questions, explore ideas and keep learning beyond the classroom.
Vigilance
Meaning: The quality of being watchful and alert, especially to identify possible problems or dangers.
Example: Vigilance and responsible behaviour can help students maintain a safe and positive school environment.
1. SMS Emden attacks Madras — 1914
On September 22, 1914, during the First World War, the German light cruiser SMS Emden attacked Madras, now Chennai. The ship shelled oil-storage facilities near the harbour, making the incident one of the most notable wartime attacks on the Indian coast.
2. Mahatma Gandhi meets Charlie Chaplin — 1931
On September 22, 1931, Mahatma Gandhi met Charlie Chaplin in London while Gandhi was in Britain for the Second Round Table Conference. Their meeting became a notable encounter between two globally recognised figures of the era.
3. Durga Khote remembered on her death anniversary
September 22 marks the death anniversary of pioneering Indian actress Durga Khote, who passed away in 1991. She acted in Marathi and Hindi theatre and cinema and received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for her contribution to Indian cinema.
4. A day to remember India's coastal wartime history
The 1914 Emden attack on Madras is also remembered as an important episode in the history of Chennai's harbour and India's experience during the First World War.