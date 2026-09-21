School Assembly News Today, September 21, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word & History

School Assembly News Today, September 21: Students can begin the day with a quick roundup of the latest national, international and sports developments. From India's preparations for the UN General Assembly and environmental concerns to the Asian Games and major global developments, here are the key news updates for the morning assembly.
1. President Murmu calls for community-led climate action
President Droupadi Murmu has called for climate action rooted in community participation and traditional knowledge. The emphasis comes amid growing discussions on sustainable development and environmental protection.
2. Jaishankar to lead Indian delegation at UN General Assembly
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will lead India's delegation at the 81st United Nations General Assembly. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, he is scheduled to address the high-level session on September 26.
3. Nagaland releases draft electoral roll after SIR
Nagaland's draft electoral roll following the Special Intensive Revision retains nearly 11.99 lakh voters, while around 1.59 lakh names have been excluded from the draft list. The exercise is part of the ongoing electoral-roll revision process.
4. Uttarakhand government questioned over closure of 826 schools
The Uttarakhand government has been asked to respond to questions surrounding the closure of 826 government schools. The development has brought attention to issues of school infrastructure, enrolment and availability of teachers in the state.
5. SC to hear plea seeking CBI probe into alleged Ram temple donation theft
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear pleas seeking a CBI investigation into allegations concerning the alleged theft of donations linked to the Ram temple. The matter is before the court for consideration.
6. Jaishankar's UNGA visit puts India's global priorities in focus
With India's delegation preparing for the UN General Assembly, issues including international cooperation, climate action, development and India's role in global affairs are expected to feature prominently during the high-level diplomatic engagements.
1. Russia's main Kremlin-aligned party leads parliamentary vote
Early results from Russia's parliamentary election show the country's main Kremlin-aligned party leading the vote. The three-day election ended on Sunday, with 450 seats in the State Duma being contested.
2. Ukraine launches large-scale drone attack on Russia
Ukraine launched more than 1,000 drones towards Russia, including hundreds aimed at the Moscow region, according to Russian authorities. Reports said the attacks caused casualties and damage in parts of the Moscow region.
3. Bangladesh PM to raise Rohingya and climate issues at UNGA
Bangladesh Prime Minister Rahman is set to highlight the Rohingya crisis and climate-related concerns during his maiden address to the UN General Assembly. He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders.
4. Trump extends $100,000 H-1B payment requirement
US President Donald Trump has extended for another year a $100,000 payment requirement for certain new H-1B visa applications. The policy is significant for Indian professionals because Indians remain the largest beneficiary group of the US H-1B programme.
5. Saudi Arabia says Houthi missile attack on Riyadh was intercepted
Saudi Arabia has confirmed that Yemen's Houthi rebels attempted to attack Riyadh with a ballistic missile. Saudi authorities said the missile was intercepted and also reported attempts to target other locations.
1. Shafali Verma's century takes India into Asian Games final
Shafali Verma smashed an unbeaten 100 off 49 balls as India defeated Bangladesh by 114 runs in the women's cricket semifinal at the Asian Games. India will face Sri Lanka in the final for the gold medal.
2. Elavenil Valarivan wins individual silver at Asian Games
Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan added an individual silver medal to India's tally after finishing second in the women's 10m air rifle event. Earlier, she had also been part of India's silver-winning team in the event.
3. Smriti Mandhana becomes leading women's T20I run-scorer
India opener Smriti Mandhana has become the leading run-scorer in women's T20I cricket, surpassing New Zealand's Suzie Bates. Mandhana reached 4,788 T20I runs during India's Asian Games semifinal against Bangladesh.
“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”— Nelson Mandela
The thought reminds students that education is not only about examinations and marks but also about developing the knowledge and understanding needed to contribute positively to society.
Empathy
Meaning: The ability to understand and share another person's feelings.
Example: Empathy helps students understand different perspectives and treat others with kindness.
1. Manipur Merger Agreement — 1949
On September 21, 1949, the Manipur Merger Agreement was signed between Maharaja Bodh Chandra Singh and the Government of India at Shillong. The agreement provided for the transfer of the administration of Manipur to the Government of India.
2. Bahadur Shah Zafar captured — 1857
On September 21, 1857, Bahadur Shah Zafar, the last Mughal emperor, surrendered to British forces following the fall of Delhi during the Revolt of 1857. He was subsequently tried and exiled to Rangoon.
3. Gurajada Apparao born — 1862
Telugu writer, poet and playwright Gurajada Venkata Apparao was born on September 21, 1862. He is remembered for his contribution to Telugu literature and theatre and for his writings on social issues.
4. International Day of Peace
September 21 is observed as the International Day of Peace, a United Nations observance dedicated to strengthening the ideals of peace and non-violence around the world.
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