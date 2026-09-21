School Assembly News Today, September 21, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word & History

National News Headlines for School Assembly 21 September 2026

1. President Murmu calls for community-led climate action

President Droupadi Murmu has called for climate action rooted in community participation and traditional knowledge. The emphasis comes amid growing discussions on sustainable development and environmental protection.

2. Jaishankar to lead Indian delegation at UN General Assembly

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will lead India's delegation at the 81st United Nations General Assembly. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, he is scheduled to address the high-level session on September 26.

3. Nagaland releases draft electoral roll after SIR

Nagaland's draft electoral roll following the Special Intensive Revision retains nearly 11.99 lakh voters, while around 1.59 lakh names have been excluded from the draft list. The exercise is part of the ongoing electoral-roll revision process.

4. Uttarakhand government questioned over closure of 826 schools

The Uttarakhand government has been asked to respond to questions surrounding the closure of 826 government schools. The development has brought attention to issues of school infrastructure, enrolment and availability of teachers in the state.

5. SC to hear plea seeking CBI probe into alleged Ram temple donation theft

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear pleas seeking a CBI investigation into allegations concerning the alleged theft of donations linked to the Ram temple. The matter is before the court for consideration.

6. Jaishankar's UNGA visit puts India's global priorities in focus

With India's delegation preparing for the UN General Assembly, issues including international cooperation, climate action, development and India's role in global affairs are expected to feature prominently during the high-level diplomatic engagements.