School Assembly News Today, September 19, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word & History

National News Headlines for School Assembly 19 September 2026

1. Nandan Nilekani-led panel to submit first report by month-end, Centre tells SC

The Centre told the Supreme Court that the Nandan Nilekani-led high-powered panel set up to recommend structural reforms to overhaul India's public examination ecosystem and reform the National Testing Agency (NTA) has held extensive consultations and is likely to submit its first interim report by the end of September.

2. PM Modi to inaugurate a two-day international conference on climate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day International Conference on “The Future of Environment and Climate Dynamics” in Delhi on September 19.

3. Indian-born cheetah gives birth to four cubs

An Indian-born cheetah in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (KNP) became the first one to give birth to four cubs for the second time in less than six months.

4. UNESCO launches new tools to strengthen Education for Sustainable Development

UNESCO has launched three new guidance tools aimed at helping education systems integrate Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) more effectively into schools and other learning institutions.

5. PM Modi to distribute over 51,000 appointment letters today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to new appointees in various government departments and organisations at a "Rozgar Mela" (Employment Fair) on Saturday.

6. Delhi University elections 2026 held; results today

Voting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections held on Friday. A total of 20 candidates from major student organisations, including the ABVP and NSUI. Vote counting is scheduled for September 19 at the Multipurpose Hall of the University Sports Stadium in North Campus.

International News Headlines

1. Early voting begins in US midterm elections

Friday is the start of early voting in Virginia. Voters in a handful of other states, including Idaho, Minnesota and South Dakota, are able to cast absentee ballots in person, typically at a local election office or voting center.

2. Taiwan holds first joint military drills

Taiwan conducted military drills featuring missiles and drones ahead of the summit next week in the US between President Trump and China's Xi Jinping in which the fate of the self-ruled island will be discussed.

3. US to support Saudi Arabia with arms

The US has told Congress that it plans to sell a total of 48 F-35 stealth fighter jets to Saudi Arabia. The deal is set to cost Riyadh roughly $24.3 billion.

Sports News Headlines

1. Asian Games T20 women's cricket

Defending gold-medallists India beat Japan in the Asian Games women's cricket match and stormed into semifinals. Opener Shafali Verma's all-round brilliance and left-arm spinner Shree Charani's devastating spell led India to eight-wicket win.

2. 2026 Asian Games

The 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, officially run from September 19 to October 4, 2026, with early sporting events like cricket and teqball already underway.