School Assembly News Today, September 18, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word & History

National News Headlines for School Assembly 18 September 2026

1. India says it will protect trade and economic interests amid US tariff threat

India has said it remains committed to protecting its trade and economic interests amid the latest developments involving US tariffs and sanctions. The Ministry of External Affairs said India's energy security and national interests would remain important considerations.

2. India expands semiconductor manufacturing push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has positioned India as a trusted destination for semiconductor manufacturing. At SEMICON India 2026, he said the country's semiconductor ecosystem was expanding rapidly, while the government is increasing the outlay for the second phase of the India Semiconductor Mission to $13.5 billion.

3. Micron to assemble hundreds of millions of memory chips at Gujarat facility

Micron is set to assemble hundreds of millions of memory chips at its Sanand facility in Gujarat next year, according to the latest report by The New Indian Express. The development comes as India seeks to build a larger domestic semiconductor ecosystem.

4. Supreme Court asks CBSE to consider three-language policy from next year

The Supreme Court has asked the CBSE to consider implementing its three-language policy for Class 6 students from the next academic session. The policy requires students to study three languages, including at least two Indian languages.

5. India records no growth in coal power generation over two years

A new analysis cited by The New Indian Express says India's coal-power generation has not grown over a two-year period for the first time in more than five decades. The report said growth in clean-energy generation helped meet the increase in electricity demand during the period studied.

6. Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 campaign begins

The Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 campaign has begun across the country and will continue until October 2. The campaign focuses on public participation in cleanliness activities, with this year's theme emphasising collective participation and a cleaner India. In Guntur district, officials have also finalised plans for the fortnight-long campaign.