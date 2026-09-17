School Assembly News Today, September 18, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word & History

As students prepare for the morning assembly, here are the key national, international and sports developments to know on Friday, September 18. The daily assembly package also brings a Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and important events from Indian history.
1. India says it will protect trade and economic interests amid US tariff threat
India has said it remains committed to protecting its trade and economic interests amid the latest developments involving US tariffs and sanctions. The Ministry of External Affairs said India's energy security and national interests would remain important considerations.
2. India expands semiconductor manufacturing push
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has positioned India as a trusted destination for semiconductor manufacturing. At SEMICON India 2026, he said the country's semiconductor ecosystem was expanding rapidly, while the government is increasing the outlay for the second phase of the India Semiconductor Mission to $13.5 billion.
3. Micron to assemble hundreds of millions of memory chips at Gujarat facility
Micron is set to assemble hundreds of millions of memory chips at its Sanand facility in Gujarat next year, according to the latest report by The New Indian Express. The development comes as India seeks to build a larger domestic semiconductor ecosystem.
4. Supreme Court asks CBSE to consider three-language policy from next year
The Supreme Court has asked the CBSE to consider implementing its three-language policy for Class 6 students from the next academic session. The policy requires students to study three languages, including at least two Indian languages.
5. India records no growth in coal power generation over two years
A new analysis cited by The New Indian Express says India's coal-power generation has not grown over a two-year period for the first time in more than five decades. The report said growth in clean-energy generation helped meet the increase in electricity demand during the period studied.
6. Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 campaign begins
The Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 campaign has begun across the country and will continue until October 2. The campaign focuses on public participation in cleanliness activities, with this year's theme emphasising collective participation and a cleaner India. In Guntur district, officials have also finalised plans for the fortnight-long campaign.
1. UN warns world's water cycle is becoming increasingly unpredictable
The United Nations' World Meteorological Organization has warned that the global water cycle is becoming increasingly erratic, with some regions facing excessive rainfall while others experience drought. The report also highlighted shrinking glaciers and declining groundwater levels.
2. Russia's parliamentary election sees limited opposition
Russia's parliamentary election has featured little organised opposition to President Vladimir Putin's policies, according to The New Indian Express. The voting process is being closely watched for its implications for Russia's political system.
3. Canada-EU ties in focus as Carney addresses European Parliament
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to address the European Parliament as Canada and the European Union seek to deepen their partnership. Cooperation in areas including trade, energy and technology is among the issues in focus.
4. Federal Reserve raises key interest rate
The US Federal Reserve has raised its key interest rate for the first time in three years. The decision comes despite calls from US President Donald Trump for lower interest rates and could have implications for the world's largest economy.
5. Nepal hydropower tunnel rescue operation continues
Rescuers in Nepal have recovered four bodies from a hydropower tunnel following the devastating flooding in the country. Authorities said additional bodies had been located and recovery operations were continuing.
1. Gukesh begins Chess Olympiad with a win
World champion D Gukesh has started the 2026 Chess Olympiad with a victory, while fellow Indian player Arjun Erigaisi suffered a surprise defeat. The tournament is being held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
2. Messi scores 100th goal for Inter Miami
Lionel Messi scored his 100th goal for Inter Miami as the club defeated Cruz Azul 2-0 to win the Campeones Cup. Messi headed in the opening goal before Casemiro added the second.
3. Indian boxers prepare for Asian Games
Indian boxers are preparing for the Asian Games in Japan, with former Olympic medallist Vijender Singh urging the team to remain focused ahead of the competition. India's boxing contingent includes several promising athletes, including Lovlina Borgohain, Preeti Sai Pawar and Sakshi Chaudhary.
“The only way to do great work is to love what you do.”— Steve Jobs
Meaning: When students develop genuine interest in what they learn and do, they are more likely to put in sustained effort and improve.
Adaptability
Meaning: The ability to adjust to new conditions or situations.
Example: Adaptability helps students handle new challenges and learn from different experiences.
Synonyms: Flexibility, versatility, adjustment
1. Operation Polo concludes — 1948
On September 18, 1948, Operation Polo formally concluded after the Indian Army accepted the surrender of the Nizam of Hyderabad's forces. The operation resulted in Hyderabad becoming part of the Indian Union.
2. Uri attack — 2016
September 18 marks the anniversary of the 2016 Uri attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 19 Indian Army personnel were killed. The attack became a significant event in India's recent security history.
3. Madan Lal Dhingra was born — 1883
Freedom fighter Madan Lal Dhingra was born on September 18, 1883, in Amritsar. He later became associated with revolutionary activities for India's independence while studying in Britain.
4. September 18 and Hyderabad's integration
The events surrounding September 18, 1948, form part of the larger story of the political integration of princely states into independent India. The surrender of the Hyderabad forces marked a significant stage in the consolidation of the Indian Union.