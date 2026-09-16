School Assembly News Today, September 17, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word & History

National News Headlines

1. India summons Pakistan envoy over naval collision

India has summoned Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires and lodged a strong protest over what the Ministry of External Affairs described as the "unacceptable and unprofessional conduct" of a Pakistani naval vessel that collided with an Indian Navy ship in international waters. The incident caused no major damage, according to the MEA.

2. Supreme Court refuses to reconstitute panel probing student protest violence

The Supreme Court has declined a request to reconstitute the five-member high-powered committee examining allegations of police excesses during a student protest in Delhi. The court directed the panel to proceed with its inquiry while ensuring confidentiality and protection for vulnerable witnesses.

3. New Zealand Parliament clears India trade agreement

New Zealand's Parliament has approved the Free Trade Agreement with India. New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said the agreement would provide greater access to India's large consumer market and create opportunities for economic growth.

4. Schools in four states advised to avoid outdoor sports during November-December

The Commission for Air Quality Management has advised Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to avoid scheduling physical sports activities and competitions in schools during November and December because of concerns over hazardous air pollution.

5. Telangana faces rain deficit as farmers worry about crop losses

A rainfall deficit in Telangana is affecting agricultural activity, with farmers reporting crop losses and declining water availability. Reservoir storage in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh covered by the reported data has also fallen substantially, according to the report.

6. Delhi approves 427 posts for 53 new fast-track courts

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has approved 427 ancillary posts for 53 newly created Fast Track Special Courts. The additional staff is expected to help the courts function fully.