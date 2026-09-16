School Assembly News Today, September 16, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word & History

National News Headlines for School Assembly 16 September 2026

1. Central team to assess Bihar flood situation

A central team is expected to visit Bihar on September 16 to assess the flood situation in the state. Nearly 49.67 lakh people across 15 districts have been affected, while water levels in several rivers remain above danger marks. Relief camps are providing food and medical assistance to affected residents.

2. India stresses technology for a stronger defence sector

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India needs greater self-reliance in critical technologies and increased indigenous production to strengthen the country's defence capabilities. He also highlighted the importance of technology leadership and defence exports in India's long-term development.

3. India warns of threat to Red Sea shipping

India has expressed concern over attacks on Saudi civilian infrastructure and economic assets, warning that the escalation could threaten freedom of navigation through the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, an important maritime route connecting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.