School Assembly News Today, September 15, 2026 : Top Headlines, Thought, Word & History

National News Headlines

1. BRICS adopts New Delhi Declaration

BRICS leaders adopted the New Delhi Declaration after negotiations at the 2026 BRICS Summit in the national capital. India worked to bring together different positions among member countries, with the declaration covering issues including global cooperation, trade, development and international security.

2. India and China seek steadier ties after Modi-Xi meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. Modi stressed that peace and tranquillity along the border remain essential for the continued development of bilateral relations.

3. India, Canada begin fourth round of FTA talks

India and Canada have begun the fourth round of negotiations for a proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The five-day talks, scheduled from September 14 to 18, cover trade in goods and services, rules of origin and technical barriers, with both countries aiming to conclude the agreement this year.

4. India plans greater private participation in nuclear energy sector

A New Indian Express report highlights India's push to expand nuclear capacity, while experts point to the need for safety codes for small modular reactors.

5. India's language policy should reflect the country's diversity, says Amit Shah

The Union Home Minister called for political differences to be set aside to promote Indian languages and highlighted the role of mother-tongue education.