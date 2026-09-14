School Assembly News Today, September 15, 2026 : Top Headlines, Thought, Word & History

As students get ready for the morning assembly, here are the important national, international and sports developments to know on Tuesday, September 15. The package also includes the Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and key events from Indian history.
1. BRICS adopts New Delhi Declaration
BRICS leaders adopted the New Delhi Declaration after negotiations at the 2026 BRICS Summit in the national capital. India worked to bring together different positions among member countries, with the declaration covering issues including global cooperation, trade, development and international security.
2. India and China seek steadier ties after Modi-Xi meeting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. Modi stressed that peace and tranquillity along the border remain essential for the continued development of bilateral relations.
3. India, Canada begin fourth round of FTA talks
India and Canada have begun the fourth round of negotiations for a proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The five-day talks, scheduled from September 14 to 18, cover trade in goods and services, rules of origin and technical barriers, with both countries aiming to conclude the agreement this year.
4. India plans greater private participation in nuclear energy sector
A New Indian Express report highlights India's push to expand nuclear capacity, while experts point to the need for safety codes for small modular reactors.
5. India's language policy should reflect the country's diversity, says Amit Shah
The Union Home Minister called for political differences to be set aside to promote Indian languages and highlighted the role of mother-tongue education.
1. Sweden faces political uncertainty after close election
Sweden's general election has produced a closely fought result, with the opposition bloc holding a narrow lead over Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's right-wing alliance. With votes still being counted, the final political picture remains uncertain.
2. Houthis tighten grip around key Red Sea shipping route
Houthi forces have seized the islands of Greater and Lesser Hanish, increasing their control around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, an important shipping route connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden. The development has raised concerns over regional security and global energy supplies.
3. China rejects report of providing Iran satellite intelligence
China has rejected reports that Chinese entities supplied Iran with satellite images of a US military base in Jordan before an Iranian strike. Beijing called the allegations groundless and demanded evidence to support the claims.
4. UN calls for urgent action over risks from advanced AI
UN rights chief Volker Turk urged governments and leading AI companies to act urgently to address what he described as unprecedented risks from increasingly powerful AI systems.
1. Alexander Zverev wins US Open men's singles title
Germany's Alexander Zverev defeated American Ben Shelton 6-3, 7-6, 5-7, 6-2 to win the US Open men's singles title. The victory gave Zverev his second Grand Slam championship and extended the wait for an American men's singles champion at the tournament.
2. Indian archers set for second Archery Premier League
A 36-member Indian contingent featuring Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Jyothi Surekha Vennam will headline the second edition of the Archery Premier League, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad next month.
3. BCCI says India's Asia Cup trophy decision was collective
The BCCI said the Indian women's team's decision not to receive the trophy from ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi was a collective decision.
“Thinking should become your capital asset, no matter whatever ups and downs you come across in life.”— Dr APJ Abdul Kalam
Meaning: Knowledge and the ability to think clearly are valuable assets that help us handle challenges, make better decisions and keep learning throughout life.
Perseverance
Meaning: Continued effort despite difficulties or challenges.
Example: Her perseverance helped her complete the project despite several setbacks.
Synonyms: Persistence, determination, endurance
1. National Engineers' Day
India observes National Engineers' Day on September 15 to mark the birth anniversary of eminent engineer and statesman Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, who was born on this day in 1861. He made major contributions to irrigation, water management and infrastructure development and was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1955.
2. Doordarshan begins its journey — 1959
On September 15, 1959, Doordarshan began experimental television transmission in Delhi. What started as a small television service later developed into India's national public broadcaster.
3. INS Delhi arrives at Mumbai — 1948
On September 15, 1948, INS Delhi, one of independent India's early naval vessels, arrived at the Bombay port, now Mumbai. The event came shortly after India gained independence and was part of the country's early development of its naval capabilities.
4. Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit elected UN General Assembly President — 1953
In 1953, Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit was elected President of the eighth session of the United Nations General Assembly, becoming the first woman to hold the position.
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