School Assembly News Today, September 14, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word of the Day & History

As students prepare for the morning assembly, here are the key national, international and sports developments to know on Monday, September 14, 2026, along with the thought and word of the day and important events from Indian history.
1. BRICS Summit concludes in New Delhi
The BRICS Summit hosted by India in New Delhi has brought together leaders from member countries for discussions on trade, global governance, energy security and cooperation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pushed for stronger economic integration among BRICS nations, including greater trade and secure supply routes.
2. India showcases world's longest steel-slag road
Jindal Steel has entered the Guinness World Records for constructing the world's longest road made entirely from processed steel slag. The project was developed in collaboration with CSIR and the Central Road Research Institute, highlighting the use of industrial waste in sustainable infrastructure.
3. India condemns tanker attack off Oman; one Indian seafarer still missing
India on Sunday condemned the attack on the Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT El Gaia off the coast of Oman. Of the 14 Indian crew members aboard, 13 have been rescued, while search-and-rescue operations continue for the remaining Indian seafarer. The Ministry of External Affairs said attacks targeting commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure were unacceptable.
1. Fighting in Yemen intensifies, and Houthis launch more attacks on Saudi Arabia
Houthi attacks on Saudi oil and Red Sea shipping threaten global supplies and prices, potentially giving Iran leverage in its war with the US.
2. China calls for stronger BRICS unity
Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for greater unity among BRICS nations and stronger representation for developing countries in the international financial system. His remarks came during the BRICS summit in New Delhi.
3. Trump rejects calls to slow AI development
US President Donald Trump has criticised warnings calling for a slowdown in the development of advanced artificial intelligence. The debate comes amid growing concerns among technology experts about the safety and risks associated with increasingly powerful AI systems.
1. India clinches Women's Asia Cup title after final against Sri Lanka
Indian Women's Cricket Team has lifted the Asia Cup 2026. Sri Lanka's women's cricket team struggled to chase the 183 runs target
2. US Open final takes centre stage
American tennis player Ben Shelton has reached the US Open men's singles final after defeating compatriot Frances Tiafoe in the semifinal. Shelton will be aiming for his maiden Grand Slam title.
3. Rishikanta injured ahead of Asian Games
Indian weightlifter Rishikanta has been ruled out of the Asian Games due to injury, while four track and field athletes have also been withdrawn from India's squad, according to the latest sports updates from The New Indian Express.
“Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out.”
— Robert Collier
Explanation: A simple effort made consistently can eventually produce a big result. Students can apply this to studies, sports and everyday habits.
Meaning: The ability to recover quickly from difficulties or challenges.
Example: Her resilience helped her continue working hard after facing failure.
Synonyms: Strength, determination, endurance
1. Hindi Diwas: September 14 is observed as Hindi Diwas every year. On this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted Hindi in the Devanagari script as the official language of the Union. The first Hindi Diwas was observed in 1953.
2. British capture Delhi — 1803: British forces under General Gerard Lake captured Delhi during the Second Anglo-Maratha War.
3. Atal Bihari Vajpayee addresses US Congress — 2000: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee addressed a joint meeting of the US Congress in September 2000, marking an important moment in India-US diplomatic relations.
4. India defeats Sri Lanka in tri-series final — 2009: India defeated Sri Lanka by 46 runs in the final of the tri-series in Colombo, an achievement recorded in India's cricket history for September 14.
Keep visiting EdexLive for the regular Morning Jottings that include school assembly news, word of the day, thought of the day and histortical facts.