School Assembly News Today, September 14, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word of the Day & History

Top National News Headlines

1. BRICS Summit concludes in New Delhi

The BRICS Summit hosted by India in New Delhi has brought together leaders from member countries for discussions on trade, global governance, energy security and cooperation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pushed for stronger economic integration among BRICS nations, including greater trade and secure supply routes.

2. India showcases world's longest steel-slag road

Jindal Steel has entered the Guinness World Records for constructing the world's longest road made entirely from processed steel slag. The project was developed in collaboration with CSIR and the Central Road Research Institute, highlighting the use of industrial waste in sustainable infrastructure.

3. India condemns tanker attack off Oman; one Indian seafarer still missing

India on Sunday condemned the attack on the Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT El Gaia off the coast of Oman. Of the 14 Indian crew members aboard, 13 have been rescued, while search-and-rescue operations continue for the remaining Indian seafarer. The Ministry of External Affairs said attacks targeting commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure were unacceptable.