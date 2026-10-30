School Assembly News Today, October 30, 2026: National, International, Sports Headlines, Thought, Word & GK Questions

School Assembly News Today, October 30, 2026: From relief operations following Cyclone Arnab in Andhra Pradesh to India's offer to share its counter-terrorism expertise with Southeast Asian countries, several developments have made headlines. International news includes tensions between the United States and Iran, Israel's parliamentary election results and a disrupted cruise voyage in Cambodia. In sports, Indian wrestler Tanu Sharma won a bronze medal at the Senior World Championships, while Delhi's women's cricket team set a new domestic T20 record. Here are the important headlines for Friday's morning school assembly, along with the Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and five general knowledge questions with answers.