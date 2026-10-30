School Assembly News Today, October 30, 2026: National, International, Sports Headlines, Thought, Word & GK Questions

School Assembly News Today, October 30, 2026: From relief operations following Cyclone Arnab in Andhra Pradesh to India's offer to share its counter-terrorism expertise with Southeast Asian countries, several developments have made headlines. International news includes tensions between the United States and Iran, Israel's parliamentary election results and a disrupted cruise voyage in Cambodia. In sports, Indian wrestler Tanu Sharma won a bronze medal at the Senior World Championships, while Delhi's women's cricket team set a new domestic T20 record. Here are the important headlines for Friday's morning school assembly, along with the Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and five general knowledge questions with answers.
Cyclone Arnab: Centre assures support to affected states: Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with the Chief Ministers of cyclone-affected states and assured them of central assistance. Disaster response teams continued rescue and relief operations.
Fresh low-pressure system develops over Bay of Bengal: As Cyclone Arnab weakened over land, the India Meteorological Department reported a new low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea. Officials are monitoring its development, but another cyclone has not been confirmed.
India offers counter-terrorism expertise to ASEAN countries: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking at a meeting in the Philippines, said India was prepared to share its experience in counter-terrorism with ASEAN partners. He also emphasised maritime security and freedom of navigation.
Election Commission extends voter-roll revision timelines: The Election Commission extended the timelines for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in five states and Delhi, providing additional time for the revision process.
Supreme Court examines Delhi's firecracker restrictions: The Supreme Court questioned the Delhi government's enforcement of firecracker-related orders and indicated that a complete ban was not being considered at that stage.
India's Ganges river dolphin conservation efforts receive international recognition: The United Nations Environment Programme highlighted India's river dolphin recovery and employment-generation programme, drawing attention to conservation efforts along the Ganga.
US warns allies about possible military action against Iran: American officials have reportedly alerted allies to prepare for possible strikes against Iran and retaliatory action after the US midterm elections. President Donald Trump had not made a final decision on the strikes.
Israeli election results point to uncertain government formation: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political bloc was leading as votes were counted, but it had not secured a clear parliamentary majority. Coalition negotiations could determine the next government.
Cruise ship suspends global voyage in Cambodia: A US-operated cruise ship halted its journey in Asia because of rising fuel costs, leaving more than 200 passengers facing uncertainty over their travel arrangements.
US proposes stronger defence cooperation with ASEAN: US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth proposed a new defence cooperation framework during a meeting in the Philippines, focusing on security partnerships with Southeast Asian countries.
Militant ambush kills at least 20 Somali soldiers, officer reports: An officer said at least 20 soldiers were killed in an attack in southern Somalia. The incident highlighted continuing security challenges in the country.
Indian wrestler Tanu Sharma wins bronze at Senior World Championships: The 20-year-old wrestler from Haryana secured a bronze medal in the women's 72 kg category in Astana, Kazakhstan, during her first appearance at the senior world event.
Delhi women's cricket team sets new domestic T20 record: Delhi posted 262 for six against Hyderabad, surpassing the previous record for the highest team total in Indian women's domestic T20 cricket. Tanisha Singh scored a century.
Indian women's wrestlers make history at World Championships: Wrestlers Kajal and Neelam secured silver medals, contributing to a notable performance by India's women's team at the tournament.
Mirabai Chanu withdraws from World Weightlifting Championships: India's Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu withdrew from the competition because of a back problem. Fellow Indian weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav finished eighth in the 53 kg category.
Liverpool defeat Chelsea in League Cup shootout: Liverpool advanced after winning a penalty shootout against Chelsea, while Manchester City also progressed after surviving a difficult match.
“It always seems impossible until it's done.” — Commonly attributed to Nelson Mandela
Meaning: Difficult tasks may appear beyond our abilities at first. However, determination, regular effort and confidence can help us overcome challenges. Students should approach difficult subjects with patience rather than giving up.
Word: Diligent
Part of speech: Adjective
Meaning: Showing careful, steady and persistent effort in completing work or responsibilities.
Example sentence: The diligent student revised her lessons regularly and completed every assignment on time.
Synonyms: Hardworking, industrious, dedicated, conscientious.
Antonyms: Lazy, careless, negligent, idle.
1. Which is the longest river entirely within India?
Answer: Godavari.
2. Who discovered the Raman Effect?
Answer: Sir C V Raman.
3. Which fundamental right is protected under Article 17 of the Indian Constitution?
Answer: Abolition of untouchability.
4. What is the chemical formula of common salt?
Answer: NaCl (sodium chloride).
5. Which country hosted the first modern Olympic Games in 1896?
Answer: Greece (Athens).