School Assembly News Today, October 29, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word of the Day & 5 GK Questions

School Assembly News Today, October 29, 2026: Cyclone Arnab's impact across Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, fresh developments in India-US defence cooperation and the outcome of Israel's parliamentary election are among the major stories for Thursday's morning assembly. The headlines also cover an international railway accident, regional security discussions and recent cricket developments. Here are the important national, international and sports updates, followed by the Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and five general knowledge questions with answers.
Cyclone Arnab crosses Andhra Pradesh coast, weakens: Cyclone Arnab completed landfall near Narsapur on Wednesday morning with sustained winds of 125–135 kmph, gusting to 150 kmph. The storm subsequently weakened into a severe cyclonic storm.
Three deaths reported as cyclone affects Andhra Pradesh: Authorities reported three deaths and damage to 31 houses in Andhra Pradesh. Around 57,000 people were shifted to relief camps as rescue and restoration operations continued.
Schools remain closed in parts of Jharkhand until October 29: Schools in Ranchi, East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Simdega districts were ordered closed on October 28 and 29 because of rainfall associated with Cyclone Arnab.
Odisha evacuates over 30,000 people amid heavy rain: Authorities moved residents from vulnerable areas as the cyclone brought heavy rainfall to southern Odisha. Schools and anganwadi centres in 16 districts remained closed on Wednesday.
India and US review ten-year defence cooperation framework: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met his US counterpart Pete Hegseth in Cebu, Philippines. They discussed defence technology, information sharing, joint production and security in the Indo-Pacific.
High waves disrupt traffic along north Chennai coast: Rough seas linked to Cyclone Arnab forced the closure of a stretch of Ennore Expressway. Authorities also increased monitoring along Tamil Nadu's coastline.
Israeli election produces no clear parliamentary majority: With more than three-quarters of the votes counted, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc was leading but remained short of the 61 seats required for a majority. Coalition negotiations may determine the next government.
High-speed train collision kills passengers in Spain: Two trains collided in the province of Toledo, causing deaths and injuries. Railway services on important routes were suspended while authorities investigated the accident.
US proposes new defence cooperation framework with ASEAN: US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth proposed a framework to strengthen cooperation with Southeast Asian countries during a meeting in the Philippines.
Militant ambush kills at least 20 Somali soldiers, officer says: An officer reported that at least 20 soldiers were killed in an attack in southern Somalia. The government and militant group al-Shabab gave conflicting accounts of the fighting.
Arab parties could play key role in forming Israel's next government: Strong electoral gains by Arab-led parties could influence coalition negotiations after neither major political bloc secured a clear majority.
Abhishek Sharma's century powers India past New Zealand: Abhishek Sharma scored 113 runs as India defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the third T20 International.
Karnataka's Manvanth Kumar impresses in Ranji Trophy: Karnataka bowler Manvanth Kumar delivered a notable performance against Tripura in the domestic cricket competition.
Kerala fight back against Bengal in Ranji Trophy: All-rounder Swapnil Singh Sarwate helped Kerala recover against Bengal, keeping the contest competitive.
Andhra's KL Rahul scores fighting half-century: KL Rahul made an important contribution after Andhra suffered early setbacks in its Ranji Trophy innings.
Tamil Nadu bowlers restrict Railways to 184: Sonu Yadav produced a strong bowling performance as Tamil Nadu limited Railways to 184 runs in their Ranji Trophy encounter.
“The secret of getting ahead is getting started.” — Commonly attributed to Mark Twain
Meaning: Students often delay difficult tasks because they are unsure where to begin. Starting with one manageable step can help build confidence and make progress possible. Consistent action is more useful than waiting for perfect conditions.
Word: Discernment
Part of speech: Noun
Meaning: The ability to judge situations carefully and recognise differences between what is right, useful or important.
Example sentence: The student's discernment helped her identify reliable sources while preparing a research project.
Synonyms: Judgement, insight, perception, wisdom.
Antonyms: Misjudgement, confusion, ignorance.
1. Which layer of the Earth's atmosphere contains the ozone layer?
Answer: Stratosphere.
2. Who wrote the Indian national song, Vande Mataram?
Answer: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.
3. What is the chemical symbol for potassium?
Answer: K.
4. Which constitutional body conducts elections to the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies in India?
Answer: Election Commission of India.
5. Which is the smallest continent by land area?
Answer: Australia.