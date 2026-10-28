School Assembly News Today, October 29, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word of the Day & 5 GK Questions

School Assembly News Today, October 29, 2026: Cyclone Arnab's impact across Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, fresh developments in India-US defence cooperation and the outcome of Israel's parliamentary election are among the major stories for Thursday's morning assembly. The headlines also cover an international railway accident, regional security discussions and recent cricket developments. Here are the important national, international and sports updates, followed by the Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and five general knowledge questions with answers.