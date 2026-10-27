School Assembly News Today, October 28, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word of the Day & 5 GK Questions

School Assembly News Today, October 28, 2026: From preparations for Cyclone Arnab's expected landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast to India's demand for equal rights for permanent members of a reformed United Nations Security Council, several important developments have made headlines. International news includes Israel's parliamentary election, a deadly drone strike in Sudan and political changes in Serbia. In sports, Abhishek Sharma's century helped India register a convincing victory over New Zealand in the third T20 International. Here are the top national, international and sports headlines for Wednesday's morning school assembly, along with the Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and five general knowledge questions with answers.
Cyclone Arnab approaches Andhra Pradesh coast; red alert issued: Very severe cyclonic storm Arnab is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts near Yanam on October 28. The India Meteorological Department has warned of extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds, with several coastal districts placed under red and orange alerts.
Schools closed in parts of Andhra Pradesh as cyclone approaches: Educational institutions in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts were ordered closed on October 27 and 28 as a precautionary measure. The Andhra Pradesh government has allocated Rs 27 crore to 20 districts for cyclone preparedness.
India seeks equal veto rights for new permanent UNSC members: India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, P Harish, has said that new permanent members of a reformed UN Security Council should enjoy the same rights as existing permanent members, including veto powers.
Kiren Rijiju accuses Congress of circulating manipulated video: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has demanded an apology from the Congress over an allegedly AI-generated video concerning China. The allegation has added to the political confrontation between the government and the Opposition.
Uttarakhand Assembly passes supplementary budget proposal: The Uttarakhand Assembly has taken up a supplementary budget proposal of more than Rs 7,844 crore. The session has also brought renewed attention to demands for Gairsain to become the state's sole capital.
India hosts delegates for 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum: Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan hosted a banquet for delegates attending the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum. He highlighted the evolution of India's democratic institutions and the importance of parliamentary cooperation.
Israel votes in crucial parliamentary election: Israelis voted on October 27 in an election seen as a major test for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The contest follows a period of conflict and political uncertainty.
Drone strike in Sudan kills 21 people: A drone attack on Nyala in Sudan killed 21 people and injured 40 others, according to reports. The attack followed strikes on electricity infrastructure that disrupted power supplies across several regions.
Jordan launches strikes against militant groups in Syria: Jordan carried out strikes targeting militant groups in Syria following an attack on a church. The development has raised concerns about security along the border.
Student-led political movement brings change in Serbia: Serbia's long-dominant political leader Aleksandar Vucic conceded defeat after a parliamentary election in which a movement led by university students challenged his party's hold on power.
Brazilian President Lula wins re-election: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva secured another presidential term after defeating Flávio Bolsonaro in a closely contested runoff election. Bolsonaro subsequently called for the election results to be annulled.
Abhishek Sharma's century powers India to victory over New Zealand: Abhishek Sharma scored 113 runs as India defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the third T20 International. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi contributed 45 runs from 19 deliveries.
India prepares for Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament: The Indian men's hockey team enters the tournament among the favourites, aiming to build on its recent international performances.
Poonam wins gold at National Junior Athletics Championships: Young thrower Poonam ended her junior athletics career with a gold medal and is now looking to make an impact at the senior level.
India to host Senior Weightlifting World Championships in 2029: Ahmedabad has been awarded the hosting rights for the 2029 Senior World Weightlifting Championships, marking the first time India will host the event.
Kylian Mbappe faces sponsorship controversy in China: French footballer Kylian Mbappe has reportedly been dropped by Chinese brands following a controversy over remarks considered offensive to national sentiments.
“Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out.” — Robert Collier
Meaning: Success is rarely achieved through a single action. Regular practice, patience and determination help students improve their knowledge and skills. Small efforts made consistently can produce significant results over time.
Word: Perseverance
Part of speech: Noun
Meaning: Continued effort to achieve something despite difficulties, delays or failures.
Example sentence: Her perseverance helped her improve her mathematics scores after several months of regular practice.
Synonyms: Persistence, determination, tenacity, dedication.
Antonyms: Surrender, discouragement, irresolution.
1. Which article of the Indian Constitution deals with the Right to Education?
Answer: Article 21A.
2. Which is the largest organ in the human body?
Answer: Skin.
3. Who was the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal?
Answer: Karnam Malleswari, who won a bronze medal in weightlifting at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.
4. Which instrument is used to measure the speed of wind?
Answer: Anemometer.
5. What is the headquarters of the United Nations?
Answer: New York City, United States.