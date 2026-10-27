School Assembly News Today, October 28, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word of the Day & 5 GK Questions

Cyclone Arnab approaches Andhra Pradesh coast; red alert issued: Very severe cyclonic storm Arnab is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts near Yanam on October 28. The India Meteorological Department has warned of extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds, with several coastal districts placed under red and orange alerts.

Schools closed in parts of Andhra Pradesh as cyclone approaches: Educational institutions in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts were ordered closed on October 27 and 28 as a precautionary measure. The Andhra Pradesh government has allocated Rs 27 crore to 20 districts for cyclone preparedness.

India seeks equal veto rights for new permanent UNSC members: India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, P Harish, has said that new permanent members of a reformed UN Security Council should enjoy the same rights as existing permanent members, including veto powers.

Kiren Rijiju accuses Congress of circulating manipulated video: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has demanded an apology from the Congress over an allegedly AI-generated video concerning China. The allegation has added to the political confrontation between the government and the Opposition.

Uttarakhand Assembly passes supplementary budget proposal: The Uttarakhand Assembly has taken up a supplementary budget proposal of more than Rs 7,844 crore. The session has also brought renewed attention to demands for Gairsain to become the state's sole capital.