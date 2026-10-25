School Assembly News Today, October 26, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word of the Day & 5 GK Questions

School Assembly News Today, October 26, 2026: From a developing cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal to preparations for an international parliamentary meeting in New Delhi, several developments have made headlines across India. International news includes protests in France, tensions in West Asia and warnings about the impact of extreme heat on children. In sports, India registered another cricket victory over New Zealand, while badminton star PV Sindhu finished runner-up at the French Open. Here are the important national, international and sports headlines for Monday's morning school assembly, along with the Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and five general knowledge questions with answers.
Cyclonic storm likely to develop over Bay of Bengal: The India Meteorological Department has forecast that a weather system over the Bay of Bengal could intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 26. Coastal Andhra Pradesh has been advised to prepare for heavy rainfall and strong winds, particularly on October 27 and 28.
Kerala issues red alerts amid cyclone-related weather conditions: Heavy rainfall warnings have been issued for several districts in Kerala. The weather department has warned that a low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea could interact with the developing cyclone in the Bay of Bengal.
India and Russia discuss cooperation ahead of BRICS Parliamentary Forum: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met a Russian parliamentary delegation in New Delhi. Both sides emphasised stronger cooperation in international forums and joint efforts against terrorism.
Prime Minister Modi reflects on 12 years of Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi described his radio programme as a platform for recognising the contributions of ordinary citizens and sharing their achievements.
Indian Air Force highlights focus on Indo-Pacific security: The Chief of Air Staff said the Indian Air Force was closely monitoring developments in the Indo-Pacific and strengthening its capabilities to safeguard national interests.
Ladakh becomes India's first fully organic Union Territory: Ladakh has achieved the milestone of becoming India's first Union Territory to attain 100 per cent organic status, marking a significant development in sustainable agriculture.
More than four lakh people protest across France: Large demonstrations against the French government took place across the country, with clashes reported in Paris. Police used tear gas and water cannons to control crowds.
Riyadh airport resumes operations at two terminals: King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia announced the reopening of two terminals following a two-week closure caused by attacks attributed to Yemen's Houthi rebels.
WHO warns that 1.5 billion children face heatwave risks: The World Health Organisation has highlighted the growing threat of extreme heat to children's health as it launched a new framework to address climate-related health risks.
Iran says renewed military conflict will not change its position: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the country would maintain its policies despite warnings of possible renewed attacks by the United States and Israel.
Brazil holds closely contested presidential runoff: Brazilian voters went to the polls in a closely fought presidential election runoff, with the result expected to shape the country's political direction.
PV Sindhu finishes runner-up at French Open: India's PV Sindhu lost to South Korea's An Se Young in the women's singles final of the French Open badminton tournament. Sindhu won the opening game before losing 21-16, 11-21, 12-21.
India register another cricket victory over New Zealand: India defeated New Zealand, with Tilak Varma playing an important role in the team's performance. Nitish Kumar Reddy praised the team's belief and determination after the win.
Anahat Singh reaches semifinals of major squash tournament: Indian squash player Anahat Singh advanced to the semifinals of the Silicon Valley tournament, marking an important achievement at the PSA Gold level.
Young Indian sprinter Neil improves junior national record: Sprinter Neil lowered the junior national record for the third time and said he was aiming to run the 100 metres in under 10.4 seconds.
Indian athletes' Asian Para Games success draws attention: India's historic performance at the Asian Para Games in Japan has been attributed to careful planning and support from the Sports Authority of India.
“It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.” — Commonly attributed to Confucius
Meaning: Progress does not always happen quickly. Students should focus on consistent effort rather than comparing their speed with others. Even small improvements can lead to meaningful achievements over time.
Word: Resolute
Part of speech: Adjective
Meaning: Showing firm determination and not giving up easily.
Example sentence: Despite facing several challenges, the resolute student continued preparing for the competition.
Synonyms: Determined, steadfast, unwavering, firm.
Antonyms: Hesitant, indecisive, uncertain, wavering.
1. Which is the largest planet in our solar system?
Answer: Jupiter.
2. Who is known as the Father of the Green Revolution in India?
Answer: M S Swaminathan.
3. Which gas is primarily responsible for the greenhouse effect caused by burning fossil fuels?
Answer: Carbon dioxide.
4. Where is the headquarters of the International Court of Justice located?
Answer: The Hague, Netherlands.
5. Which part of the Indian Constitution contains the Fundamental Duties?
Answer: Part IVA, under Article 51A.