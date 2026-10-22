School Assembly News Today, October 23, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word of the Day & 5 GK Questions

School Assembly News Today, October 23, 2026: From India's response to a United Nations report on counter-terrorism to growing concerns over maritime security in West Asia, several important developments have made headlines. International news includes attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and tensions between Canada and the United States over trade. In sports, Indian athletes continue to register strong performances at the Asian Para Games in Japan, while European football clubs have completed another round of Champions League matches. Here are the top national, international and sports headlines for Friday's morning school assembly, along with the Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and five GK questions with answers.