School Assembly News Today, October 23, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word of the Day & 5 GK Questions

School Assembly News Today, October 23, 2026: From India's response to a United Nations report on counter-terrorism to growing concerns over maritime security in West Asia, several important developments have made headlines. International news includes attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and tensions between Canada and the United States over trade. In sports, Indian athletes continue to register strong performances at the Asian Para Games in Japan, while European football clubs have completed another round of Champions League matches. Here are the top national, international and sports headlines for Friday's morning school assembly, along with the Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and five GK questions with answers.
India criticises UN rapporteur's counter-terrorism report: India has accused a United Nations special rapporteur of bias over references to Dawood Ibrahim and D-Company in a report on terrorism. India reiterated its position that Dawood Ibrahim is based in Pakistan.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visits Jamnagar refinery: Rubio visited Reliance Industries' refining complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat, during his India trip, which focused on energy cooperation and bilateral relations.
Vandalur zoo in Chennai closed following bird flu detection: Arignar Anna Zoological Park has been closed to visitors on October 22 and 23 after seven water birds tested positive for H5N1 avian influenza. Authorities have intensified disinfection and monitoring.
India and UAE call for dialogue amid West Asia tensions: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his UAE counterpart discussed regional developments and economic cooperation. India emphasised the need for safe trade and energy flows.
India raises concerns over transfer of sensitive weapons technology: At the United Nations, India warned about the danger of weapons of mass destruction and related technology reaching terrorist organisations and other non-state actors.
Jio Platforms IPO attracts strong investor demand: The initial public offering of Jio Platforms has drawn substantial investor interest, with subscriptions exceeding the number of shares offered. The development has attracted attention in India's financial markets.
Iran reports damage to seven oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz: Iranian authorities have reported that seven oil tankers were damaged in attacks in the strategic waterway, raising fresh concerns about maritime security and global energy supplies.
Attack on Saudi Arabia's King Fahd airport causes casualties: Saudi authorities reported one death and eight injuries following an attack on King Fahd International Airport. The incident comes amid continuing regional tensions.
Canada and US exchange accusations over trade and political interference: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has criticised US tariffs, while the US Embassy has accused Canadian politicians of attempting to influence American politics.
US and Israel reportedly consider renewed strikes on Iran: Reports suggest that American and Israeli military officials have discussed possible operations against Iranian targets. Iran has warned of retaliation if further attacks take place.
French President Macron announces tighter restrictions on violent protests: The French government has announced measures against demonstrations associated with violence and vandalism, while saying lawful protests can continue.
India's para-athletes continue medal-winning performances: Simran Sharma, Praveen Kumar, Sachin Khilari, Dilip Gavit and Ayush Verma were among the gold medallists as India won five athletics gold medals on Wednesday at the Asian Para Games.
Tamil Nadu register innings victory in Ranji Trophy: Tamil Nadu defeated Uttarakhand by an innings and 66 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, strengthening their position in Group D.
Sheetal Devi and Payal Nag secure para-archery silver: The Indian pair won a silver medal in the women's doubles event at the Asian Para Games in Japan.
Manchester United suffer heavy Champions League defeat: Italian club Como defeated Manchester United, with Nico Paz scoring twice in a memorable European victory.
Real Madrid defeat RB Leipzig in Champions League: Real Madrid registered a 4-1 victory over Leipzig to maintain their winning run in the competition.
“The beginning is the most important part of the work.” — Plato
Meaning: Every achievement begins with the decision to start. Students should not delay important tasks because they appear difficult. Taking the first step with proper planning and determination can make the rest of the journey easier.
Word: Resourceful
Part of speech: Adjective
Meaning: Having the ability to find quick and practical solutions to problems, especially in difficult situations.
Example sentence: The resourceful students used recycled materials to complete their science exhibition model.
Synonyms: Inventive, capable, ingenious, adaptable.
Antonyms: Helpless, unimaginative, incapable.
1. Which planet in our solar system has the largest number of prominent rings?
Answer: Saturn.
2. Who is known as the Father of the Indian Constitution?
Answer: Dr B R Ambedkar.
3. What is the SI unit of electric resistance?
Answer: Ohm.
4. Which river is commonly referred to as the Dakshin Ganga or Ganga of the South?
Answer: Godavari.
5. Which international organisation has its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, and works on global public health?
Answer: World Health Organisation (WHO).