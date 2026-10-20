School Assembly News Today, October 21, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word of the Day & 5 GK Questions

School Assembly News Today, October 21, 2026: From India-US diplomatic engagements and discussions on electoral reforms to developments in the global economy, several important events have made headlines. International news includes a Japanese space mission, the conflict in Ukraine and concerns over humanitarian assistance in Gaza. In sports, Indian athletes have registered notable performances in para powerlifting and domestic cricket. Here is a roundup of the top national, international and sports headlines for Wednesday's morning school assembly, along with the Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and five general knowledge questions with answers.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio begins three-day India visit: Rubio's visit comes amid strains in bilateral relations, with trade negotiations and strategic cooperation expected to feature prominently in discussions.
Rajnath Singh calls for dismantling terror networks at SCO meeting: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has urged member countries to reject double standards on terrorism and take stronger action against terror networks.
Congress raises questions over delimitation proposal: The Congress has sought clarification from Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on whether the government has prepared a firm new proposal on delimitation.
India-New Zealand trade agreement comes into force: The bilateral trade pact has taken effect, marking a new phase in economic cooperation between the two countries.
India's wholesale inflation reaches 11.39 per cent: Rising energy costs have pushed wholesale inflation higher, adding to concerns over prices and the economy.
Opposition to raise electoral roll revision and women's reservation issues: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to raise concerns over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, delimitation and women's reservation during discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Japan launches spacecraft to explore Mars' moons: Japan has launched a mission to investigate the moons of Mars and bring samples back to Earth, marking another step in planetary exploration.
Ukraine raises concerns over delay in US missile supplies: Ukrainian authorities have claimed that American missile deliveries are being held up ahead of reported diplomatic discussions.
UN food agency reduces assistance to Palestinians: Funding shortages have forced the World Food Programme to cut assistance to around 500,000 people in Gaza and 200,000 in the West Bank.
Gold mine collapse kills at least 14 in Colombia: At least 14 people have died following the collapse of a gold mine in southwestern Colombia.
Iran and Russia strengthen cooperation: Iran's foreign minister has said that relations between the two countries have reached an unprecedented level of cooperation.
Indian powerlifter Ashok wins silver at Asian Para Games: Ashok secured the silver medal in the men's 65 kg category with a best lift of 192 kg.
Tamil Nadu's Pradosh scores century against Uttarakhand: Pradosh's hundred helped Tamil Nadu establish a strong position in their Ranji Trophy match.
James Maddison helps Tottenham register Premier League victory: Maddison's return contributed to Tottenham Hotspur securing a long-awaited win in the English Premier League.
Bayer Leverkusen defeat Freiburg in Bundesliga: Goals involving Ibrahim Maza and Patrik Schick helped Leverkusen secure victory in Germany's top football league.
Real Madrid beat Sevilla 4-1 in La Liga: Kylian Mbappe starred as Real Madrid registered a convincing victory ahead of El Clasico.
“It takes courage to grow up and become who you really are.” — E E Cummings
Meaning: Every student has different interests, strengths and ambitions. True growth comes from recognising these qualities and developing the confidence to follow one's own path.
Word: Astute
Part of speech: Adjective
Meaning: Having the ability to understand situations quickly and make intelligent judgments.
Example sentence: The astute student identified the error in the mathematics problem before completing the calculation.
Synonyms: Perceptive, insightful, shrewd, intelligent.
Antonyms: Naive, unobservant, foolish.
1. Which is the largest ocean in the world?
Answer: Pacific Ocean.
2. Who was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize?
Answer: Marie Curie, who received the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1903.
3. What is the SI unit of force?
Answer: Newton.
4. Which Indian state is known as the Land of Five Rivers?
Answer: Punjab.
5. What is the name of the process by which plants lose water vapour through their leaves?
Answer: Transpiration.