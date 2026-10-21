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School Assembly News Today, October 20, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word of the Day & 5 GK Questions

School Assembly News Today, October 22, 2026 can be checked here. Read national, international and sports headlines, Thought and Word of the Day, and five daily GK questions with answers.
School Assembly News Today, October 22, 2026
School Assembly News Today, October 22, 2026Representative image of School Assembly News Today, October 22, 2026
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School Assembly News Today, October 22, 2026: Today's assembly brings you the latest developments from India and around the world. From India-US trade discussions and cybersecurity concerns to global tensions and India's impressive performance at the Asian Para Games, students must explore the important national, international and sports headlines, along with a new word and five GK questions.

National News Headlines Today, October 22

  1. India-US trade deal discussions continue: POTUS Donald Trump said India and the United States were "pretty close" to reaching a trade agreement, although some issues remained unresolved.

  2. SBI reports cybersecurity incident: The State Bank of India reported a cybersecurity incident involving nearly 3,900 customer records, highlighting the importance of protecting sensitive financial information.

  3. Amit Shah sets drug-free India target: Union Home Minister Amit Shah set a target of making India drug-free by December 31, 2029.

  4. India and the US discuss closer cooperation: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held discussions with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on areas including trade, energy, technology and defence cooperation.

  5. Goa pollution concerns raise questions: An interim report by the Goa State Pollution Control Board found high levels of faecal coliform bacteria in the Mandovi River in Panaji, raising concerns about water quality.

  6. CERT-In flags eMudhra certificate flaw: CERT-In has issued a advisory after a flaw involving eight eMudhra intermediate digital certificate authorities raised concerns about potential website impersonation. Explore what students and educational institutions need to know

International News Headlines Today, October 22

  1. Russia-Ukraine conflict continues: Russian aerial attacks reportedly killed nine people in Ukraine as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held discussions with US and European officials in Norway.

  2. France prepares for possible unrest: France announced plans to deploy military personnel as authorities prepared for fresh unrest expected over the weekend.

  3. Yemen conflict toll rises: The death toll from a Houthi attack on a government camp in Yemen reportedly rose to 73, highlighting continuing instability in the region.

  4. Protests erupt in Indonesia: Students in Indonesia staged protests over rising living costs and forest fires, drawing attention to economic and environmental concerns.

  5. US and European officials discuss Ukraine: Diplomatic discussions involving Ukrainian, American and European representatives continued amid efforts to address the conflict and its wider international implications.

Sports News Headlines Today, October 22

  1. Sachin Khilari wins gold at Asian Para Games: Indian para-athlete Sachin Sarjerao Khilari won gold in the men's shot put F46 event at the Asian Para Games, setting a Games record with a throw of 15.87 metres.

  2. India achieves a historic shot put sweep: Indian athletes won all three medals in the men's shot put F46 event. Mohammed Yasser secured silver, while Parveen won bronze.

  3. Kasthuri Rajamani wins silver: India's Kasthuri Rajamani secured a silver medal in the women's 67 kg powerlifting event at the Asian Para Games.

  4. India begins T20I series against New Zealand: The Indian men's cricket team is scheduled to begin its five-match T20 International series against New Zealand in Christchurch on October 22.

Thought of the Day – October 21, 2026

"Your effort today is your confidence tomorrow."

Meaning: Students must note that working hard today or right now builds the skills and self-trust you will need later.

Word of the Day – October 22, 2026

Word: Resilient

Part of speech: Adjective

Meaning: Able to recover quickly from difficulties and continue moving forward despite challenges.

Example sentence: The resilient student continued preparing for the examination despite facing several difficulties.

Synonyms: Strong, adaptable, determined, tough.

Antonyms: Fragile, weak, vulnerable, inflexible.

Daily GK Questions with Answers – October 22, 2026

1. Which is the largest planet in our solar system?

Answer: Jupiter.

2. Which Indian state is home to the famous Sun Temple at Konark?

Answer: Odisha.

3. What is the chemical symbol for gold?

Answer: Au.

4. Which is the smallest continent in the world by land area?

Answer: Australia.

5. Which international organisation publishes the Human Development Report?

Answer: United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

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