School Assembly News Today, October 20, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word of the Day & 5 GK Questions

School Assembly News Today, October 22, 2026: Today's assembly brings you the latest developments from India and around the world. From India-US trade discussions and cybersecurity concerns to global tensions and India's impressive performance at the Asian Para Games, students must explore the important national, international and sports headlines, along with a new word and five GK questions.
India-US trade deal discussions continue: POTUS Donald Trump said India and the United States were "pretty close" to reaching a trade agreement, although some issues remained unresolved.
SBI reports cybersecurity incident: The State Bank of India reported a cybersecurity incident involving nearly 3,900 customer records, highlighting the importance of protecting sensitive financial information.
Amit Shah sets drug-free India target: Union Home Minister Amit Shah set a target of making India drug-free by December 31, 2029.
India and the US discuss closer cooperation: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held discussions with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on areas including trade, energy, technology and defence cooperation.
Goa pollution concerns raise questions: An interim report by the Goa State Pollution Control Board found high levels of faecal coliform bacteria in the Mandovi River in Panaji, raising concerns about water quality.
CERT-In flags eMudhra certificate flaw: CERT-In has issued a advisory after a flaw involving eight eMudhra intermediate digital certificate authorities raised concerns about potential website impersonation. Explore what students and educational institutions need to know
Russia-Ukraine conflict continues: Russian aerial attacks reportedly killed nine people in Ukraine as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held discussions with US and European officials in Norway.
France prepares for possible unrest: France announced plans to deploy military personnel as authorities prepared for fresh unrest expected over the weekend.
Yemen conflict toll rises: The death toll from a Houthi attack on a government camp in Yemen reportedly rose to 73, highlighting continuing instability in the region.
Protests erupt in Indonesia: Students in Indonesia staged protests over rising living costs and forest fires, drawing attention to economic and environmental concerns.
US and European officials discuss Ukraine: Diplomatic discussions involving Ukrainian, American and European representatives continued amid efforts to address the conflict and its wider international implications.
Sachin Khilari wins gold at Asian Para Games: Indian para-athlete Sachin Sarjerao Khilari won gold in the men's shot put F46 event at the Asian Para Games, setting a Games record with a throw of 15.87 metres.
India achieves a historic shot put sweep: Indian athletes won all three medals in the men's shot put F46 event. Mohammed Yasser secured silver, while Parveen won bronze.
Kasthuri Rajamani wins silver: India's Kasthuri Rajamani secured a silver medal in the women's 67 kg powerlifting event at the Asian Para Games.
India begins T20I series against New Zealand: The Indian men's cricket team is scheduled to begin its five-match T20 International series against New Zealand in Christchurch on October 22.
"Your effort today is your confidence tomorrow."
Meaning: Students must note that working hard today or right now builds the skills and self-trust you will need later.
Word: Resilient
Part of speech: Adjective
Meaning: Able to recover quickly from difficulties and continue moving forward despite challenges.
Example sentence: The resilient student continued preparing for the examination despite facing several difficulties.
Synonyms: Strong, adaptable, determined, tough.
Antonyms: Fragile, weak, vulnerable, inflexible.
1. Which is the largest planet in our solar system?
Answer: Jupiter.
2. Which Indian state is home to the famous Sun Temple at Konark?
Answer: Odisha.
3. What is the chemical symbol for gold?
Answer: Au.
4. Which is the smallest continent in the world by land area?
Answer: Australia.
5. Which international organisation publishes the Human Development Report?
Answer: United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).