School Assembly News Today, October 20, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word of the Day & 5 GK Questions

Word of the Day – October 20, 2026

Word: Pragmatic

Part of speech: Adjective

Meaning: Dealing with problems in a practical and sensible way rather than relying only on ideas or theories.

Example sentence: The students adopted a pragmatic approach to completing their science project within the available time.

Synonyms: Practical, realistic, sensible, rational.

Antonyms: Impractical, unrealistic, idealistic.