School Assembly News Today, October 20, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word of the Day & 5 GK Questions

School Assembly News Today, October 20, 2026: From the Supreme Court's directions on menstrual hygiene facilities in schools to India's response to an international resolution on Jammu and Kashmir, several important developments have made headlines. International news includes French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to the Gulf and Israel's efforts to strengthen diplomatic partnerships. Here are the latest verified headlines for Tuesday's morning school assembly, followed by the Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and five general knowledge questions with answers.
Supreme Court seeks action on menstrual hygiene facilities in schools: The Supreme Court has expressed concern over states failing to implement its directions on menstrual hygiene facilities. It has given defaulting states and Union Territories four weeks to submit compliance reports.
India rejects OIC resolution on Jammu and Kashmir: The Ministry of External Affairs has rejected references to Jammu and Kashmir in resolutions adopted by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, reiterating India's position that the Union Territory is an integral part of the country.
Centre asks Meta to review social media recommendation systems: The Union government has advised Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, to ensure its algorithms do not disproportionately promote misleading or manipulated content.
Two killed in suspected militant attack in Manipur: Two people collecting firewood were killed and four others injured in an attack near the Imphal East-Kangpokpi border. The incident triggered protests in Imphal.
Student organisation stages protest in Delhi over electoral roll revision: Members of the National Students' Union of India held a demonstration demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, while police detained several protesters.
Kashmir-bound passenger bus attacked near Ludhiana: A passenger bus travelling from Delhi to Srinagar was attacked with stones near Ludhiana in Punjab, raising concerns about passenger safety.
French President Macron begins Gulf tour amid energy concerns: French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Kuwait as part of a regional visit aimed at securing oil and diesel supplies following protests over rising living costs in France.
Israeli Prime Minister calls for stronger ties with India: Benjamin Netanyahu has highlighted the need to expand Israel's international partnerships, including with India and Latin American countries, ahead of Israel's October 27 election.
Word: Pragmatic
Part of speech: Adjective
Meaning: Dealing with problems in a practical and sensible way rather than relying only on ideas or theories.
Example sentence: The students adopted a pragmatic approach to completing their science project within the available time.
Synonyms: Practical, realistic, sensible, rational.
Antonyms: Impractical, unrealistic, idealistic.
“The only way to do great work is to love what you do.” — Steve Jobs
Meaning: When we approach our work with interest and dedication, we are more likely to achieve meaningful results. Students should develop a genuine interest in learning rather than studying only for marks.
1. Which is the largest freshwater lake in India by surface area?
Answer: Wular Lake, Jammu and Kashmir.
2. Who wrote the Indian national anthem, Jana Gana Mana?
Answer: Rabindranath Tagore.
3. What is the chemical symbol for potassium?
Answer: K.
4. Which instrument is used to measure atmospheric pressure?
Answer: Barometer.
5. Which Indian city is popularly known as the Silicon Valley of India?
Answer: Bengaluru.