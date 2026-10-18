School Assembly News Today, October 19, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word of the Day & 5 GK Questions

School Assembly News Today, October 19, 2026: From the Supreme Court's observations on children's access to the internet to a proposed ban on certain added sugars in infant food products, several developments have made headlines across India. International news includes tensions along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, developments in Ukraine and protests in France. In sports, the India-West Indies T20I series ended without a winner after rain disrupted the deciding match. Here are the important headlines for Monday's morning school assembly, along with the Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and five general knowledge questions with answers.