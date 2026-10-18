School Assembly News Today, October 19, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word of the Day & 5 GK Questions

School Assembly News Today, October 19, 2026: From the Supreme Court's observations on children's access to the internet to a proposed ban on certain added sugars in infant food products, several developments have made headlines across India. International news includes tensions along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, developments in Ukraine and protests in France. In sports, the India-West Indies T20I series ended without a winner after rain disrupted the deciding match. Here are the important headlines for Monday's morning school assembly, along with the Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and five general knowledge questions with answers.
Supreme Court recognises children's fundamental right to internet access: The apex court has held that children have a fundamental right to access and use the internet, while calling for stronger safeguards against online exploitation.
FSSAI proposes ban on added sugars in infant food: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has proposed restricting the addition of sucrose and fructose to food products intended for infants up to six months old.
Kolkata Durga Puja pandal stampede claims several lives: A stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata has left at least 17 people dead, prompting authorities to detain organisers and examine safety arrangements.
US temporarily waives additional tariff penalties linked to Russian oil: The United States has suspended certain proposed tariff penalties on countries purchasing Russian oil, providing temporary relief to India.
Aircraft accident investigators seek review of pilot training records: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has asked the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to conduct a one-time check of training records of fixed-wing aircraft pilots.
Supreme Court panel opens portal for complaints over protest violence: A panel examining the July violence during NEET paper leak protests has launched a portal to receive complaints concerning incidents at Jantar Mantar and other locations.
Pakistan reports casualties among Afghan Taliban personnel: Pakistan has said several Afghan Taliban personnel were killed in alleged retaliatory action along the border, reflecting continuing tensions between the neighbouring countries.
Saudi strikes in Yemen kill 12, Houthis claim: Yemen's Houthi authorities have said Saudi strikes killed 12 people, including three children.
Zelenskyy urges support for new sanctions on Russia: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for stronger international action after US President Donald Trump put additional sanctions on Russia on hold.
Protests across France turn violent: Demonstrations over the rising cost of living and student concerns have led to clashes between protesters and police in Paris and other French cities.
Sri Lanka faces nationwide electricity blackout: A major power outage has disrupted electricity supplies across Sri Lanka.
India-West Indies T20I series ends in a draw: Rain interrupted the deciding match in Bengaluru, forcing the five-match series to end 2-2.
Tamil Nadu prepare to face Uttarakhand in Ranji Trophy: After drawing their opening match against Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu will look to make home advantage count against last season's semifinalists.
Hyderabad prepare for Ranji Trophy clash against Andhra: Mohammed Siraj and his teammates enter the contest with confidence after registering an innings victory over Tripura.
Indian wrestler Amruta Pujari wins silver at U23 World Championships: The wrestler has added a world-level silver medal to her earlier bronze medal at the U23 Asian Championships.
Golfer Om Prakash Chouhan leads Indian challenge: Chouhan emerged as the best-placed Indian golfer after the third day of competition.
“Great things are done by a series of small things brought together.” — Vincent van Gogh
Meaning: Big achievements are often the result of small, consistent efforts. Students should focus on improving a little every day rather than expecting immediate success.
Word: Acumen
Part of speech: Noun
Meaning: The ability to make good judgments and quick decisions, particularly in difficult situations.
Example sentence: The student's scientific acumen helped her identify the mistake in the experiment.
Synonyms: Insight, intelligence, discernment, perceptiveness.
Antonyms: Ignorance, foolishness, poor judgment.
1. Which Indian state has the longest coastline?
Answer: Gujarat.
2. What is the full form of ISRO?
Answer: Indian Space Research Organisation.
3. Who discovered the Raman Effect?
Answer: Sir C V Raman.
4. Which part of the human body produces insulin?
Answer: Pancreas.
5. Which is the smallest continent in the world?
Answer: Australia.