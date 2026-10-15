School Assembly News Today, October 16, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word of the Day & 5 GK Questions

School Assembly News Today, October 16, 2026: From the Election Commission's announcement on electoral roll revision in 17 states to Google's new artificial intelligence initiatives in India, several important developments have made headlines. International news includes developments in Ukraine, North Korea and Pakistan, while Indian athletes have registered notable performances in badminton and other sporting events. Here is a roundup of the top national, international and sports headlines for Friday's morning school assembly, along with the Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and five general knowledge questions with answers.