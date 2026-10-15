School Assembly News Today, October 16, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word of the Day & 5 GK Questions

School Assembly News Today, October 16, 2026: From the Election Commission's announcement on electoral roll revision in 17 states to Google's new artificial intelligence initiatives in India, several important developments have made headlines. International news includes developments in Ukraine, North Korea and Pakistan, while Indian athletes have registered notable performances in badminton and other sporting events. Here is a roundup of the top national, international and sports headlines for Friday's morning school assembly, along with the Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and five general knowledge questions with answers.
Election Commission announces electoral roll revision in 17 states: The Election Commission has announced a Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls in 17 states and directed authorities to provide readable versions of the voter lists.
Supreme Court issues notice to Election Commission over voter deletions: The apex court has sought the Election Commission's response to concerns over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and questioned Opposition leaders over their protest march.
India-US trade agreement moves closer to finalisation: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has said that the first tranche of the proposed India-US trade agreement has been finalised, with legal drafting underway.
Google expands AI initiatives in Indian education and agriculture: Google has announced new projects involving AI-based teacher training, climate-resilient crops and support for small businesses.
Karnataka High Court seeks response on school expenditure norms: The court has issued notices to the state and central governments over a petition seeking national criteria for calculating per-child expenditure under the Right to Education framework.
India calls for stronger global cooperation at UAE dialogue: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called for urgent reforms in multilateral institutions and highlighted the growing importance of India-UAE relations.
School roof collapse in Pakistan kills 34 children and a teacher: A school roof collapse in Peshawar has claimed the lives of 34 children and a teacher, according to reports.
Ukraine vows to continue attacks on Russian oil refineries: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said his country will continue targeting Russian refineries despite objections from US President Donald Trump.
North Korea announces submarine-launched cruise missile tests: North Korea has said it successfully tested cruise missiles designed to be launched from submarines.
Eight people missing after vessel fire in Black Sea: Romanian authorities have reported that eight people are missing following a fire aboard a vessel in the Black Sea.
US court extends protection for journalists covering White House: A federal judge has extended an order preventing the Trump administration from restricting White House access for reporters from CNN, MS NOW and Politico.
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand reach Denmark Open quarterfinals: The Indian women's doubles badminton pair have advanced to the last eight of the Denmark Open.
Indian badminton player Jagsher assured of World Junior Championships medal: Jagsher has reached the semifinals of the BWF World Junior Championships, guaranteeing himself a medal.
Chola Chiefs register dramatic Archery Premier League victory: Chola Chiefs ended their winless run with a victory in a Hit-or-Miss shoot-off against Yodhas.
Indian golfers make promising start in rain-affected tournament: Om Prakash Chouhan and Saptak Talwar produced encouraging performances on the opening day of a tournament disrupted by rain.
Punam Raut announces retirement from international cricket: Indian cricketer Punam Raut has announced her retirement from international cricket, bringing her international playing career to a close.
“The secret of your future is hidden in your daily routine.” — Mike Murdock
Meaning: Our daily habits influence our future achievements. Students who practise discipline, manage their time and make consistent efforts can gradually move closer to their goals.
Word: Meticulous
Part of speech: Adjective
Meaning: Showing great care and attention to every detail.
Example sentence: The student was meticulous in preparing her science project, ensuring that every observation was recorded accurately.
Synonyms: Careful, thorough, precise, diligent.
Antonyms: Careless, negligent, hasty, sloppy.
1. Which organisation publishes the World Economic Outlook report?
Answer: International Monetary Fund (IMF).
2. What is the chemical formula of common salt?
Answer: NaCl (sodium chloride).
3. Who was the first Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medal?
Answer: Abhinav Bindra, in shooting at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
4. Which fundamental right is protected under Article 19(1)(a) of the Indian Constitution?
Answer: Freedom of speech and expression.
5. Which layer of Earth's atmosphere contains most of the ozone layer?
Answer: Stratosphere.