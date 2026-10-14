School Assembly News Today, October 15, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word of the Day & 5 GK Questions

School Assembly News Today, October 15, 2026: From India's response to China's objections over geographical names in Ladakh to the announcement of Tamil Nadu's Class 10 and 12 board examination dates for 2027, several important developments have made headlines. International news includes developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and growing concerns over maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz. In sports, the focus remains on cricket and European football. Here is a roundup of the top national, international and sports headlines for Thursday's morning school assembly, along with the Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and five general knowledge questions with answers.