School Assembly News Today, October 15, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word of the Day & 5 GK Questions

School Assembly News Today, October 15, 2026: From India's response to China's objections over geographical names in Ladakh to the announcement of Tamil Nadu's Class 10 and 12 board examination dates for 2027, several important developments have made headlines. International news includes developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and growing concerns over maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz. In sports, the focus remains on cricket and European football. Here is a roundup of the top national, international and sports headlines for Thursday's morning school assembly, along with the Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and five general knowledge questions with answers.
India rejects China's objections over Ladakh place names: The Ministry of External Affairs has reiterated that Ladakh is an integral part of India, rejecting China's objections to the standardisation of names of 28 geographical locations and features in the Union Territory.
Nandan Nilekani calls for technology-driven examination security: Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani has said that examination paper leaks can be prevented through systematic reforms and the use of technology to strengthen security.
Supreme Court to hear Opposition leaders' plea against electoral roll revision: A bench headed by the Chief Justice of India is scheduled to hear a petition filed by Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders concerning the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
India and Canada move to strengthen bilateral relations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand has highlighted efforts to rebuild strategic cooperation between the two countries.
Tamil Nadu announces Class 10 and 12 board examination dates for 2027: The Tamil Nadu school education authorities have released the examination timetable. Class 12 examinations will begin on March 3, while Class 10 examinations are scheduled to start on March 17.
Centre plans stricter BS-VII emission norms from April 2029: The Union government is preparing to introduce tougher emission standards for new cars and SUVs as part of efforts to reduce vehicular pollution.
Three Indians killed in suspected arson attack in Germany: Three Indian nationals have reportedly died following a suspected arson incident at a residential building in Germany.
Russia and Ukraine exchange accusations over energy ceasefire: Russia has accused Ukraine of attacking oil refineries in violation of an energy ceasefire agreement, while Kyiv has denied the allegation.
Attacks on ships in Strait of Hormuz reach new high: Security data indicates that attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz have reached their highest level since the beginning of the conflict, raising concerns over maritime safety.
Netflix announces major workforce reduction: Streaming company Netflix is laying off approximately six per cent of its workforce in one of its largest rounds of job cuts.
Airlines restrict pilots from 29 countries on Israel-bound flights: Air France and United Airlines have introduced restrictions affecting pilots from 29 countries, including Pakistan, on flights to Israel.
Smriti Mandhana prepares for new role as India captain: The Indian women's cricket star is set to begin a new chapter as captain, with expectations high for the team's future performances.
West Indies level cricket series against India: Shai Hope delivered another impressive performance as the West Indies took the series into a deciding match.
Tamil Nadu settle for a draw against Rajasthan in Ranji Trophy: Tamil Nadu finished with one point after their Ranji Trophy encounter against Rajasthan ended in a draw.
Andhra coach Gary Stead draws positives from Ranji Trophy result: The head coach said Andhra would gain confidence from the three points earned in their opening match.
Atletico Madrid defeat Manchester United in Champions League: Atletico registered a victory over Manchester United, while Viking held Bayern Munich in another European football fixture.
“The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” — Lao Tzu
Meaning: Every great achievement starts with a small effort. Students should not be discouraged by difficult goals. Consistent progress, even through small daily actions, can lead to success.
Word: Ingenuity
Part of speech: Noun
Meaning: The ability to think creatively and find clever solutions to problems.
Example sentence: The students demonstrated their ingenuity by designing a low-cost water filtration system for the science exhibition.
Synonyms: Creativity, inventiveness, resourcefulness, originality.
Antonyms: Unimaginativeness, dullness, unoriginality.
1. Which Indian scientist is popularly known as the Missile Man of India?
Answer: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam
2. Which gas makes up the largest percentage of Earth's atmosphere?
Answer: Nitrogen
3. Who was the first Indian woman to travel into space?
Answer: Kalpana Chawla
4. What is the SI unit of electric current?
Answer: Ampere
5. Which Indian state is home to Kaziranga National Park?
Answer: Assam