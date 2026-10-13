School Assembly News Today, October 14, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word of the Day & 5 GK Questions

Education Ministry forms committee to investigate IIIT Ranchi student death: The Ministry of Education has constituted a three-member committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the death of a first-year student at IIIT Ranchi and assess the institute's student support systems.

President Murmu appoints Governors for six states: President Droupadi Murmu has announced a gubernatorial reshuffle, appointing Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as Governor of Tamil Nadu and Sudha Yadav as Governor of Karnataka.

Retail inflation rises to 5.54 per cent in September: India's retail inflation increased to 5.54 per cent in September 2026, driven largely by higher food prices, particularly onions.

INDIA bloc approaches Supreme Court over voter list concerns: Opposition parties have moved the Supreme Court, raising allegations of voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Delhi Police removes Jantar Mantar from designated protest venues: Authorities have designated Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground as alternative locations for demonstrations in the national capital.