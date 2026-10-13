School Assembly News Today, October 14, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word of the Day & 5 GK Questions

School Assembly News Today, October 14, 2026: From the Education Ministry's decision to investigate a student's death at IIIT Ranchi to international developments and updates from the world of sports, here are the important headlines for Wednesday's morning school assembly. Students can also explore the Thought of the Day, learn a new English word and test their general knowledge with five questions and answers.
Education Ministry forms committee to investigate IIIT Ranchi student death: The Ministry of Education has constituted a three-member committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the death of a first-year student at IIIT Ranchi and assess the institute's student support systems.
President Murmu appoints Governors for six states: President Droupadi Murmu has announced a gubernatorial reshuffle, appointing Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as Governor of Tamil Nadu and Sudha Yadav as Governor of Karnataka.
Retail inflation rises to 5.54 per cent in September: India's retail inflation increased to 5.54 per cent in September 2026, driven largely by higher food prices, particularly onions.
INDIA bloc approaches Supreme Court over voter list concerns: Opposition parties have moved the Supreme Court, raising allegations of voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
Delhi Police removes Jantar Mantar from designated protest venues: Authorities have designated Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground as alternative locations for demonstrations in the national capital.
Supreme Court raises questions over pricing of cancer medicines: The apex court has questioned why the existing three per cent trade margin cap on certain anti-cancer medicines cannot be extended to cover all such medicines.
American economists win 2026 Nobel Prize in Economics: Robert E Hall and Michael Woodford have been awarded the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences for research that has helped improve understanding of economic shocks.
Bangladesh signs $335 million loan agreement with China: The agreement will support the modernisation of a seaport near the Indian border.
Pakistan urges Afghan Taliban to prevent cross-border militant attacks: Pakistan has called on Afghanistan's Taliban authorities to stop militants from carrying out attacks across the border.
UK Prime Minister raises concerns over security incident at US-operated air base: Andy Burnham has said that an incident involving an American-operated military base was almost certainly directed by Iran.
Kremlin welcomes US-Russia diesel agreement: Russia has responded positively to a diesel agreement with the United States amid continuing diplomatic tensions over the war in Ukraine.
Andhra cricketer Rahul scores century on Ranji Trophy debut: The young batter registered a memorable hundred, helping Andhra take the lead in their domestic cricket match.
Indian pacer Mayank Yadav makes progress after injury rehabilitation: The fast bowler has worked his way back towards bowling at speeds of around 150 kmph following a lengthy recovery period.
Tamil Nadu cricketer Deepesh impresses in domestic competition: Deepesh delivered a notable performance for Tamil Nadu on a day of mixed results for the team.
Tennis player Manish plans to strengthen doubles game: Following his Fenesta Open title, Manish said he wants to devote more time to doubles practice to improve his performance.
“Well done is better than well said.” — Benjamin Franklin
Meaning: Actions are more valuable than promises. Students should focus on putting their plans into practice rather than simply talking about what they want to achieve.
Word: Tenacity
Part of speech: Noun
Meaning: The quality of being determined and continuing to work towards a goal despite difficulties.
Example sentence: Her tenacity helped her improve her mathematics scores through regular practice.
Synonyms: Determination, persistence, resolve, perseverance.
Antonyms: Irresolution, weakness, surrender.
1. Which is the largest organ in the human body?
Answer: Skin.
2. Who was the first woman President of India?
Answer: Pratibha Patil.
3. Which planet is known as the Red Planet?
Answer: Mars.
4. In which year did the Indian Constitution come into effect?
Answer: January 26, 1950.
5. What is the chemical symbol for gold?
Answer: Au.