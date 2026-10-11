School Assembly News Today, October 12, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word & Daily GK Questions

School Assembly News Today, October 12, 2026: From concerns over the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to international developments and the latest sporting updates, here are the important headlines for Monday's morning school assembly. Students can also explore an inspiring Thought of the Day, learn a new English word and test their knowledge with five daily general knowledge questions and answers.
Parliamentary panel recommends greater accountability for NTA: A parliamentary standing committee has called for a legislative framework to ensure that the National Testing Agency is accountable to Parliament, amid concerns over examination irregularities and staffing shortages.
Millions of girls in India remain at risk of child marriage: Experts have warned that child marriage continues to affect many girls, despite a significant decline in the practice over the past three decades. Five states account for more than half of reported child marriages.
Rahul Gandhi raises concerns over Tamil Nadu's education system: The Congress leader has criticised NEET and raised questions about vacancies in university leadership and the state's educational rights.
Kerala child rights panel seeks inclusion of rugby in school sports: The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has asked authorities to consider including rugby in the state's school sports meet.
IndiGo flight diverted to Hyderabad following smoke alert: A Chennai-bound IndiGo flight landed safely in Hyderabad on October 11 after smoke was detected from a device in an overhead luggage compartment.
Google faces concerns over proposed AI data centre in India: Questions have been raised about power consumption, water requirements and employment benefits surrounding Google's major AI data centre project, which is expected to become operational in 2028.
US Secretary of State calls for an end to attacks on Saudi Arabia: Marco Rubio has condemned the attacks and confirmed that an American citizen was among those killed.
Trump says Putin wants a settlement in Ukraine war: US President Donald Trump has claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is interested in reaching an agreement to end the conflict, while criticising Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
European Union and China reach preliminary trade agreement: Trade representatives from the EU and China have reached an initial agreement aimed at easing tensions over tariffs, electric vehicles and trade imbalances.
New Zealand unveils special jersey for India ODI series: The New Zealand cricket team has introduced a limited-edition jersey featuring Māori and Indian design elements to commemorate 100 years of sporting ties.
Smriti Mandhana named UNICEF India celebrity advocate: The Indian women's cricket captain will support initiatives promoting girls' education, health, equal opportunities and participation in sports.
Barcelona extend winning streak in Spanish football: Barcelona continued their strong run against Getafe, while Real Madrid overcame Villarreal despite Vinicius Junior receiving a red card.
Ranji Trophy 2026–27: Andhra begin campaign under Gary Stead: The Andhra men's cricket team entered the new domestic season under head coach Gary Stead, aiming to build on their previous quarterfinal appearance.
“It is not enough to be busy; so are the ants. The question is: What are we busy about?” — Henry David Thoreau
Meaning: Success is not measured by how busy we are, but by how effectively we use our time. Students should concentrate on purposeful learning, meaningful activities and steady progress towards their goals.
Word: Endeavour
Part of speech: Noun / Verb
Meaning: A serious and determined effort to achieve a particular goal.
Example sentence: Every successful student knows that consistent endeavour is more important than occasional bursts of hard work.
Synonyms: Effort, attempt, undertaking, pursuit.
Antonyms: Inaction, idleness, inactivity.
1. Which Indian space mission successfully landed near the Moon's south polar region in August 2023?
Answer: Chandrayaan-3.
2. Which Article of the Indian Constitution provides the Right to Education for children aged 6 to 14 years?
Answer: Article 21A.
3. Where is the headquarters of UNESCO located?
Answer: Paris, France.
4. Who is popularly known as the Father of the Indian Constitution?
Answer: Dr B R Ambedkar.
5. Which is the largest planet in our solar system?
Answer: Jupiter.