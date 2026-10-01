School Assembly News Today, October 1, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word & History

School Assembly News Today, October 1: The new month begins with several important developments from India and around the world. From the centenary celebrations of the Union Public Service Commission and India's economic and environmental developments to major Asian Games victories and significant international developments, here are the key news updates for students.
1. UPSC marks 100 years; centenary celebrations to conclude today
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is completing 100 years of its establishment in 2026. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the centenary celebrations at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on October 1 and release a commemorative coin, stamp and book. The first Public Service Commission was established on October 1, 1926.
2. India records fourth-lowest monsoon rainfall since 2001
India's monsoon rainfall this year is the fourth lowest since 2001, according to the India Meteorological Department. The country recorded a rainfall deficit of around 13 per cent between June 1 and September 30.
3. EC removes additional SIR declaration from Form 6 in completed states
The Election Commission has withdrawn the additional Special Intensive Revision-related declaration from Form 6 in states where the revision exercise has been completed. New applicants in these states will now need to fill the statutory Form 6 prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules.
4. Modi and Trump review India-US cooperation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation in which they reviewed bilateral cooperation in areas including trade, defence, energy and critical technologies. They also exchanged views on regional and international developments.
5. India seizes 526 kg of narcotics from Iranian boat
Indian agencies have seized 526 kg of heroin and methamphetamine from an Iranian boat in the Arabian Sea. The Indian Coast Guard, Gujarat ATS and central intelligence agencies participated in the operation, with five Pakistani nationals aboard the vessel arrested.
6. Odisha forms economic advisory council for long-term growth
The Odisha government has established an 11-member Chief Minister's Economic Advisory Council to provide policy advice on economic growth, investment, employment, technology and sustainable development. The state has set long-term economic targets for 2036 and 2047.
1. China marks 77th founding anniversary amid economic challenges
China is preparing to mark the 77th anniversary of the People's Republic of China. President Xi Jinping has projected confidence in the country's economy while acknowledging pressures and called for continued efforts towards national development.
2. US military completes withdrawal from Iraq
The United States has completed the withdrawal of its military forces from Iraq after a 12-year mission. Washington and Baghdad had agreed in 2024 to wind down the US-led mission against the Islamic State group.
3. Iran receives US response to proposal on ending war
Iran says it has received an official response from the United States to Tehran's latest proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict. Mediators are continuing diplomatic efforts, with the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz among the issues under discussion.
4. US Supreme Court lifts restrictions on third-country deportations
The US Supreme Court has temporarily lifted restrictions imposed by a lower court on the deportation of immigrants to countries other than their own. The court has agreed to consider the wider legal issue later this year.
5. China establishes air-force training centre in Laos
China has established an air-force support and training centre in Laos, jointly maintained and operated by the two countries. The facility is intended to assist Laos in training its air-force pilots and represents another expansion of China's overseas military presence.
1. Indian archers win three gold medals at Asian Games
Indian archery produced a remarkable run at the Asian Games, with Indian athletes winning three gold medals in about two hours. The women's compound team also retained its Asian Games title with a world-record-equalling performance.
2. Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai win trap mixed-team gold
Indian shooters Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai won gold in the mixed-team trap event at the Asian Games. The pair recorded an Asian record of 34 in the final, giving India another shooting gold.
3. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma power India to record ODI chase
India defeated the West Indies in the second ODI after successfully chasing 406 runs, India's highest successful ODI chase. Captain Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten 223, while Rohit Sharma made 101 and registered his 35th ODI century.
“Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.”— John Dewey
Message for students: Learning is not limited to textbooks or examinations. Every experience, question and interaction can become an opportunity to learn something new.
Diligence
Meaning: Careful and persistent effort in doing something.
Example: Diligence and regular practice can help students improve their performance over time.
1. Andhra State comes into existence — 1953
On October 1, 1953, Andhra State was created as a separate state from the Madras State, following the demand for a separate Telugu-speaking state. Kurnool became its capital. The creation of Andhra State was an important milestone in India's linguistic reorganisation of states.
2. Annie Besant born — 1847
Annie Besant, the prominent theosophist, educationist, social reformer and Indian nationalist, was born on October 1, 1847, in London. She later became closely associated with India's Home Rule movement and served as the first woman president of the Indian National Congress in 1917.
3. Postage stamps introduced in India — 1854
India's first postage stamps were introduced in 1854, marking an important development in the country's postal history.
4. India adopts the metric system — 1958
India began adopting the metric system of weights and measures in 1958, replacing older systems and helping standardise measurements across the country.
Special Significance of October 1
October 1 is also observed as the International Day of Older Persons, designated by the United Nations to recognise the contributions of older people and raise awareness about issues affecting ageing populations.