School Assembly News Today, October 1, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word & History

National News Headlines for School Assembly 1 October 2026

1. UPSC marks 100 years; centenary celebrations to conclude today

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is completing 100 years of its establishment in 2026. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the centenary celebrations at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on October 1 and release a commemorative coin, stamp and book. The first Public Service Commission was established on October 1, 1926.

2. India records fourth-lowest monsoon rainfall since 2001

India's monsoon rainfall this year is the fourth lowest since 2001, according to the India Meteorological Department. The country recorded a rainfall deficit of around 13 per cent between June 1 and September 30.

3. EC removes additional SIR declaration from Form 6 in completed states

The Election Commission has withdrawn the additional Special Intensive Revision-related declaration from Form 6 in states where the revision exercise has been completed. New applicants in these states will now need to fill the statutory Form 6 prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules.

4. Modi and Trump review India-US cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation in which they reviewed bilateral cooperation in areas including trade, defence, energy and critical technologies. They also exchanged views on regional and international developments.

5. India seizes 526 kg of narcotics from Iranian boat

Indian agencies have seized 526 kg of heroin and methamphetamine from an Iranian boat in the Arabian Sea. The Indian Coast Guard, Gujarat ATS and central intelligence agencies participated in the operation, with five Pakistani nationals aboard the vessel arrested.

6. Odisha forms economic advisory council for long-term growth

The Odisha government has established an 11-member Chief Minister's Economic Advisory Council to provide policy advice on economic growth, investment, employment, technology and sustainable development. The state has set long-term economic targets for 2036 and 2047.