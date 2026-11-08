School Assembly News Today, November 9, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word of the Day & 5 GK Questions

School Assembly News Today, November 9, 2026: Several important developments in India and across the world have made headlines ahead of Monday's morning school assembly. The Indian Air Force has achieved a milestone in Ladakh, Tamil Nadu has announced expanded laptop support for college students, and Odisha is preparing measures to make educational institutions drug-free. Internationally, the United Nations climate summit is set to begin in Turkey, while Japan is recovering from an earthquake. In sports, Indian tennis players have made history at the Chennai Open, and a young Indian archer has advanced at the Youth Olympics. Here are the major headlines, followed by the Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and five general knowledge questions.