School Assembly News Today, November 9, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word of the Day & 5 GK Questions

School Assembly News Today, November 9, 2026: Several important developments in India and across the world have made headlines ahead of Monday's morning school assembly. The Indian Air Force has achieved a milestone in Ladakh, Tamil Nadu has announced expanded laptop support for college students, and Odisha is preparing measures to make educational institutions drug-free. Internationally, the United Nations climate summit is set to begin in Turkey, while Japan is recovering from an earthquake. In sports, Indian tennis players have made history at the Chennai Open, and a young Indian archer has advanced at the Youth Olympics. Here are the major headlines, followed by the Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and five general knowledge questions.
Indian Air Force achieves record landing at Ladakh's Nyoma airbase: An Indian Air Force IL-76MD transport aircraft successfully landed at the Nyoma airbase in eastern Ladakh at an altitude of 13,629 feet. The IAF described it as the highest-altitude landing achieved by this aircraft type anywhere in the world.
Tamil Nadu expands Rs 2,000-crore laptop scheme for college students: The state government has approved guidelines for the Vetri Laptop Scheme, covering first- and second-year undergraduate and diploma students in government and government-aided institutions. Eligible students in higher years of professional courses who missed the earlier distribution will also be covered.
Odisha plans drug-free zones around educational institutions: The Odisha government is preparing an action plan to declare areas within 500 metres of educational institutions drug-free zones. The proposed measures include campus committees, counselling and student wellness activities.
Telangana introduces open schooling for prison inmates: The Telangana Prisons Department and Telangana Open School Society have launched a programme allowing inmates to pursue Class 10 and Intermediate qualifications. The initiative has initially attracted 85 prospective learners.
Madras High Court upholds restrictions on using children in election campaigns: The court has held that Election Commission instructions prohibiting the use of children in electioneering have statutory force and are binding on candidates.
Six Andhra Pradesh urban bodies selected for national cleanliness awards: Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirupati, Rajamahendravaram and Kuppam have been selected for Swachh Survekshan awards. The awards are scheduled to be presented in New Delhi on November 11.
UN climate summit begins in Turkey today: The COP31 climate conference is scheduled to begin in Antalya on November 9. Countries will discuss reducing greenhouse gas emissions, financing climate action and helping vulnerable nations adapt to extreme weather.
Earthquake in Japan leaves 22 injured: A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck central Japan on November 8, damaging buildings and disrupting transport. Authorities warned residents to remain alert for possible aftershocks.
Poland declares mourning after Krakow shooting: Poland began two days of national mourning following a shooting in Krakow that killed six people and injured 15. Authorities are investigating the attacker's possible extremist motivations.
Iran announces removal of missile-range restriction: Iran's Revolutionary Guard said it had lifted its self-imposed 2,000-kilometre limit on ballistic missile range. The announcement came amid renewed tensions with the United States.
UN Secretary-General calls for urgent action on climate change: António Guterres described the upcoming climate negotiations as a critical moment for world leaders and urged countries to strengthen efforts to reduce emissions and support communities affected by climate change.
Indian tennis pair make history at Chennai Open: Vaishnavi Adkar and Rutuja Bhosale became the first all-Indian pair to reach the doubles final of a WTA Tour-level event. They defeated Weronika Falkowska and Alana Smith in the semifinals.
Indian archer Gatha Khadake advances at Youth Olympics: The 16-year-old defeated Ivory Coast's Sita Sore 6-0 in the women's under-18 recurve event in Dakar, Senegal, to reach the pre-quarterfinals.
Chennaiyin FC defeat East Bengal in Indian Super League: Chennaiyin FC recorded a 5-3 victory over defending champions East Bengal FC in a high-scoring Indian Super League encounter.
Arjun Rajput scores century against Pakistan in Under-19 Asia Cup: India's Arjun Rajput struck 107 runs off 85 balls against Pakistan in Oman. India were bowled out for 208 in their Group A encounter.
Usman Khawaja makes fresh claims about 2018 ball-tampering scandal: Former Australian batter Usman Khawaja said the wider Australian team knew about the ball-tampering incident during the 2018 Test series against South Africa. Cricket Australia said it remained open to new evidence.
“The expert in anything was once a beginner.” — Helen Hayes
Meaning: Everyone starts learning with limited knowledge and experience. Students should not feel discouraged when they find a subject difficult. With regular practice, patience and a willingness to learn from mistakes, they can gradually develop their skills.
Word: Tenacious
Part of speech: Adjective
Meaning: Showing determination and refusing to give up easily, even when facing difficulties.
Example sentence: The tenacious student continued practising mathematics until she could solve the difficult problems independently.
Synonyms: Determined, persistent, resolute, steadfast.
Antonyms: Irresolute, yielding, easily discouraged.
1. Which Indian organisation is responsible for building and maintaining strategic roads in border areas?
Answer: Border Roads Organisation (BRO).
2. What does COP stand for in the context of United Nations climate conferences?
Answer: Conference of the Parties.
3. Which country is hosting the 2026 Youth Olympic Games?
Answer: Senegal.
4. Which fundamental right is protected under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution?
Answer: Protection of life and personal liberty.
5. Which instrument is used to measure the magnitude of an earthquake?
Answer: A seismograph records seismic waves; earthquake magnitude is commonly expressed using the moment magnitude scale (Mw).