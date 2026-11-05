School Assembly News Today, November 6, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word of the Day & 5 GK Questions

School Assembly News Today, November 6, 2026: As students prepare for the morning assembly, here are the key national, international and sports developments to know on November 6. The daily assembly package also brings a Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and important events from Indian history.
1. Centre exempts select foreign nationals from passport, visa rules, revises travel norms for 3 neighbours: The amended order also eases identification requirements for Indians, Nepalese and Bhutanese travelling between the three countries, while retaining passport rules for certain cross-border journeys.
2. Amit Shah challenges Rahul to seek special Parliament session on SIR: Shah’s remarks came amid a political confrontation between the BJP and the Opposition over allegations of electoral irregularities. Rahul Gandhi had challenged Modi to a public debate.
3. Railways wins PM Surya Ghar award for solarising public buildings: According to an official statement, the ministry identified 15,868 railway buildings across the country as suitable for rooftop solar installations.
1. 'At any cost': Ousted Bangladesh PM Hasina reiterates December return plan: Hasina fled to India after student-led protests forced her from power and has remained there ever since.
2. Netanyahu loses religious party's support as rival tipped to form government: Israeli-Arab parties soared in strength on the back of anger over Netanyahu's hard-right government, winning 19 seats.
1. Cristiano Ronaldo retires from Portuguese national team: Ronaldo has made 234 appearances for Portugal and scored 146 goals.
2. Harry Kane signs Bayern Munich contract extension until 2029: The 33-year-old striker has scored 156 goals in 161 appearances in all competitions for Bayern and capped his prolific spell in Munich by winning the Ballon d'Or recently.
“It always seems impossible until it's done.” — Nelson Mandela
Meaning: Every worthwhile achievement begins with a challenge. Students should not be discouraged by difficult subjects, setbacks or failures. With patience, determination and consistent effort, even the toughest goals can be achieved.
Word: Resilience
Part of speech: Noun
Meaning: The ability to recover quickly from difficulties and keep going despite challenges.
Example sentence: Her resilience helped her overcome academic setbacks and remain focused on her goals.
Synonyms: Strength, perseverance, toughness, endurance.
Antonyms: Weakness, fragility, vulnerability, helplessness.
Answer: Assam.
Answer: Indian Space Research Organisation.
Answer: Vitamin D.
Answer: Allan Octavian Hume.
Answer: Article 17.