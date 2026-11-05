School Assembly News Today, November 6, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word of the Day & 5 GK Questions

National News Headlines Today, November 6

1. Centre exempts select foreign nationals from passport, visa rules, revises travel norms for 3 neighbours: The amended order also eases identification requirements for Indians, Nepalese and Bhutanese travelling between the three countries, while retaining passport rules for certain cross-border journeys.

2. Amit Shah challenges Rahul to seek special Parliament session on SIR: Shah’s remarks came amid a political confrontation between the BJP and the Opposition over allegations of electoral irregularities. Rahul Gandhi had challenged Modi to a public debate.

3. Railways wins PM Surya Ghar award for solarising public buildings: According to an official statement, the ministry identified 15,868 railway buildings across the country as suitable for rooftop solar installations.