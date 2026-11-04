School Assembly News Today, November 5, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word of the Day & 5 GK Questions

School Assembly News Today, November 5, 2026: From Indian universities securing places among Asia's top 100 institutions to the impact of Cyclone Murasu in Andhra Pradesh, several important developments have made headlines. International news includes the US midterm elections, a helicopter collision near Mount Everest and protests in Europe. In sports, Indian shooters have won a gold medal at the World Championships, while East Bengal faced defeat in the AFC Champions League Two. Here are the major headlines for Thursday's morning school assembly, along with the Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and five general knowledge questions with answers.
Six Indian institutions feature among Asia's top 100 universities: IIT Delhi, IISc Bengaluru, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Kanpur have secured places among Asia's top 100 institutions in the latest QS Asia University Rankings. India has 325 ranked universities, making it Asia's second most represented higher education system.
Cyclone Murasu damages crops and infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh: Cyclone Murasu crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast near Ongole, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds. At least two deaths were reported, while standing crops across more than 52,000 hectares were damaged.
Supreme Court says protest sites cannot be occupied indefinitely: The Supreme Court observed that the right to protest must be balanced against the rights of other citizens. It was hearing petitions concerning prolonged demonstrations and their impact on businesses in Delhi.
Odisha receives Rs 1.17 lakh crore in renewable energy investment proposals: Odisha signed 18 memoranda of understanding for clean energy projects with a proposed capacity addition of 11,742 MW. The projects cover solar, wind, pumped storage, green hydrogen and other technologies.
Bombay High Court orders restoration of pollution-awareness video: The Bombay High Court directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to restore actor Dia Mirza's video promoting a pollution-free Diwali. The court criticised attempts to give a religious interpretation to the awareness campaign.
Tamil Nadu likely to receive heavy rain during Deepavali weekend: The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of southern Tamil Nadu, the Cauvery delta and the Western Ghats from November 6 to 8. The forecast is linked to northeast monsoon activity.
United States holds midterm elections: American voters cast their ballots to elect members of Congress and decide several state-level contests. The results will determine the balance of power in Congress for the remaining two years of President Donald Trump's term.
Helicopter collision near Mount Everest kills Indian tourist: Two helicopters collided while attempting to land near the Everest base camp in Nepal. A tourist from Chennai died, while three others, including two pilots, were injured.
France witnesses continuing youth-led protests: Demonstrations involving young people have continued across France, with protests also reported in other European countries. Authorities are monitoring the situation amid concerns about public order.
Poland witnesses protests over Constitutional Tribunal dispute: Police were deployed to secure Poland's Constitutional Tribunal as demonstrations took place following the suspension of the court's chief.
China denies allegations of spying on Nvidia chief: China has rejected allegations concerning surveillance of Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang. The development has attracted attention amid continuing concerns over technology and international security.
Indian shooting team wins gold at World Championships: An Indian trio secured the men's 50-metre team gold medal at the World Championships, adding another achievement to the country's international shooting record.
East Bengal suffer defeat in AFC Champions League Two: Late goals from Al Seeb players Meye and Aghbari helped the Omani club defeat East Bengal FC in their continental football encounter.
Vaishnavi shows improvement at Chennai Open: Indian tennis player Vaishnavi has attracted attention for her improving performances at the Chennai Open, reflecting her progress on the professional circuit.
American tennis player Robin Montgomery discusses comeback: Former junior world No. 1 Robin Montgomery said staying healthy remains a priority after several injury-affected seasons.
Spanish footballer dies following collision during match: Footballer Jesus De Miguel died after colliding with a goalkeeper during a football match, drawing attention to player safety.
“Nothing will work unless you do.” — Maya Angelou
Meaning: Success requires action and consistent effort. Students may have ambitious goals, but achieving them depends on regular study, practice and discipline. Hard work turns plans into results.
Word: Judicious
Part of speech: Adjective
Meaning: Showing good judgement and making sensible decisions after careful consideration.
Example sentence: The judicious student divided her study time between difficult subjects and regular revision.
Synonyms: Wise, sensible, prudent, thoughtful.
Antonyms: Foolish, reckless, imprudent, careless.
1. Which Indian institution secured the highest position among Indian universities in the QS Asia University Rankings 2027?
Answer: Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi).
2. What is the full form of UNESCO?
Answer: United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.
3. Which is the largest gland in the human body?
Answer: Liver.
4. Who was the first Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medal?
Answer: Abhinav Bindra, in shooting at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
5. Which part of the Indian Constitution contains the Directive Principles of State Policy?
Answer: Part IV.