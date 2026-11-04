School Assembly News Today, November 5, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word of the Day & 5 GK Questions

Six Indian institutions feature among Asia's top 100 universities: IIT Delhi, IISc Bengaluru, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Kanpur have secured places among Asia's top 100 institutions in the latest QS Asia University Rankings. India has 325 ranked universities, making it Asia's second most represented higher education system.

Cyclone Murasu damages crops and infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh: Cyclone Murasu crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast near Ongole, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds. At least two deaths were reported, while standing crops across more than 52,000 hectares were damaged.

Supreme Court says protest sites cannot be occupied indefinitely: The Supreme Court observed that the right to protest must be balanced against the rights of other citizens. It was hearing petitions concerning prolonged demonstrations and their impact on businesses in Delhi.

Odisha receives Rs 1.17 lakh crore in renewable energy investment proposals: Odisha signed 18 memoranda of understanding for clean energy projects with a proposed capacity addition of 11,742 MW. The projects cover solar, wind, pumped storage, green hydrogen and other technologies.

Bombay High Court orders restoration of pollution-awareness video: The Bombay High Court directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to restore actor Dia Mirza's video promoting a pollution-free Diwali. The court criticised attempts to give a religious interpretation to the awareness campaign.