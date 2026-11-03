School Assembly News Today, November 4, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word of the Day & 5 GK Questions

School Assembly News Today, November 4, 2026: From Cyclone Murasu's impact on coastal Andhra Pradesh to India's plans to increase defence production, several developments have made headlines. International news includes voting in the United States midterm elections, fresh military action involving Iran and diplomatic efforts to prevent further conflict in West Asia. In sports, Indian shooters won a gold medal at the World Championships, while the Indian cricket team prepared for its ODI series against New Zealand. Here are the top headlines for Wednesday's morning school assembly, followed by the Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and five general knowledge questions with answers.
Cyclone Murasu crosses Andhra Pradesh coast, disrupts normal life: Severe cyclonic storm Murasu crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 3, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds. Authorities continued relief operations and monitored vulnerable areas.
Schools and colleges closed in parts of Andhra Pradesh: Educational institutions in NTR and Krishna districts remained closed on November 3 because of Cyclone Murasu. The precautionary closure covered government and private schools, junior colleges, degree colleges and Anganwadi centres.
Odisha evacuates over 1.65 lakh people amid cyclone threat: The Odisha government evacuated 1,65,809 people from six districts and deployed 63 disaster response teams to minimise the impact of Cyclone Murasu.
India targets Rs 3 lakh crore in defence production by 2029: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India aims to achieve annual defence production worth Rs 3 lakh crore and defence exports worth Rs 50,000 crore by 2029.
Delhi schools observe BRICS Sustainable Lifestyle Week: Schools across Delhi are conducting activities from November 1 to 7 to promote energy conservation, water saving, healthy food habits, plastic-free campuses and responsible waste management.
India votes against UN draft resolution on regional arms control: India and Israel voted against a draft resolution at a United Nations General Assembly committee. India cited concerns about cross-border security and the proposed framework.
United States holds crucial midterm elections: American voters went to the polls on November 3 to elect members of Congress and decide several state-level contests. The results will influence the balance of political power during President Donald Trump's second term.
US launches strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island: American forces carried out strikes targeting Iranian military positions on Qeshm Island. The development raised concerns about further escalation in West Asia.
US and Iran pursue diplomatic talks amid tensions: Officials indicated that indirect discussions were taking place through mediators to prevent further military confrontation. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that diplomatic contacts were continuing.
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong awaits sentencing: Hong Kong authorities announced that pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong would be sentenced on November 5. Wong became internationally known during the territory's pro-democracy protests.
US-operated cruise ship suspends voyage in Asia: A cruise ship halted its global journey in Cambodia because of rising fuel costs, affecting the travel plans of more than 200 passengers.
Indian shooters win team gold at World Championships: An Indian trio, including Saurabh Chaudhary and Amanpreet Singh, won gold in the men's 50-metre event with a combined score of 1,659.
Indian athletes win historic Youth Olympics medals: Judoka Khushbu and swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu registered notable performances at the Youth Olympic Games in Senegal, adding to India's achievements at the event.
India begin ODI series against New Zealand: India are scheduled to face New Zealand in the opening match of their five-match ODI series in Auckland on November 4. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are among the players attracting attention ahead of the match.
Asian Football Confederation postpones 2027 Asian Cup: The AFC announced that the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia would be postponed because of the conflict in West Asia. The tournament's opening date has been moved from January 7 to December 23, 2027.
Indian Navy wins MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup hockey title: Indian Navy defeated BPCL 5-4 in a shootout decided by sudden death to win the 97th All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament in Chennai.
“Energy and persistence conquer all things.” — Benjamin Franklin
Meaning: Achieving success requires both enthusiasm and consistent effort. Students should approach their studies with interest and continue working even when they face difficulties. Regular practice and determination can help them achieve their goals.
Word: Inquisitive
Part of speech: Adjective
Meaning: Showing a strong desire to learn, understand or discover new things.
Example sentence: The inquisitive student asked several questions during the science experiment to understand how it worked.
Synonyms: Curious, questioning, investigative, interested.
Antonyms: Indifferent, uninterested, incurious.
1. Which Indian scientist is known as the Missile Man of India?
Answer: Dr A P J Abdul Kalam.
2. Which is the largest ocean in the world?
Answer: Pacific Ocean.
3. What is the full form of ISRO?
Answer: Indian Space Research Organisation.
4. Which article of the Indian Constitution guarantees equality before the law?
Answer: Article 14.
5. Which country hosted the first Youth Olympic Games in 2010?
Answer: Singapore.