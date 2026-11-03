School Assembly News Today, November 4, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word of the Day & 5 GK Questions

School Assembly News Today, November 4, 2026: From Cyclone Murasu's impact on coastal Andhra Pradesh to India's plans to increase defence production, several developments have made headlines. International news includes voting in the United States midterm elections, fresh military action involving Iran and diplomatic efforts to prevent further conflict in West Asia. In sports, Indian shooters won a gold medal at the World Championships, while the Indian cricket team prepared for its ODI series against New Zealand. Here are the top headlines for Wednesday's morning school assembly, followed by the Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and five general knowledge questions with answers.