School Assembly News Today, November 28, 2026: Several important developments in India and across the world have made headlines ahead of Saturday's morning school assembly. India has called for stronger maritime security cooperation in the Indian Ocean region, Assam has recorded a decline in teenage pregnancies, and Tripura witnessed nearly 80% voter turnout in civic elections.
Internationally, New Zealand's election results have left the country facing coalition negotiations. In business, Mahindra's commercial electric vehicle division has announced expansion plans, while an IT employees' association has sought measures to protect workers from AI-driven job losses. In sports, D Gukesh and Javokhir Sindarov remain level after three World Chess Championship games.
Here are the major national, international, business and sports headlines, followed by the Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and five general knowledge questions with answers.
1. India calls for stronger maritime security cooperation: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called for enhanced cooperation among Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) members to ensure the safety of ships and seafarers. The European Union has become the grouping's 12th dialogue partner.
2. Assam records decline in teenage pregnancies: Teenage pregnancies in Assam have declined from 11.7% to 7.3% over the past five years. The development comes amid the state government's efforts to prevent child marriages and encourage girls to continue their education.
3. Supreme Court directs lighting of Karthigai Deepam lamp: The Supreme Court has directed that the lamp at Deepathoon in Tamil Nadu be lit on November 28. The court also ordered the suspension of temple trustees while examining alleged non-compliance with its earlier directions.
4. Tripura records nearly 80% turnout in civic elections: Nearly 80% of eligible voters participated in Tripura's civic elections on November 27. Opposition parties raised allegations of violence during the polling process.
5. Former CJI raises concerns over representation in judiciary: Former Chief Justice of India B R Gavai has written to President Droupadi Murmu regarding the representation of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes in the higher judiciary.
6. IndiGo announces resumption of flights to Jeddah and Madinah: IndiGo has announced its decision to resume flight operations to the two Saudi Arabian cities after reviewing the prevailing situation and operational requirements.
1. New Zealand election results leave no political bloc with a majority: The final election results have left the right-wing parties with 65 seats in the 130-member Parliament, one short of the required majority. Coalition negotiations will determine the formation of the next government.
2. Spain prepares for general election on November 29: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has intensified his election campaign ahead of Sunday's parliamentary polls. The country's political parties are making their final appeals to voters.
3. Serbian students select chemistry professor as presidential candidate: Serbia's student-led political movement has selected Radomir Saicic as its presidential candidate. Saicic is a chemistry professor at Belgrade University and a member of the Serbian Academy of Sciences and Arts.
4. Rescue operations continue following building collapse in Pakistan: Rescue workers continued searching for missing people after a multi-storey building collapsed in Karachi. The incident has renewed concerns over construction standards and building safety.
5. Ukraine urges United States to increase diplomatic pressure on Russia: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Washington to increase pressure on Russia as international efforts to resolve the continuing conflict proceed.
Source: The Financial Standard
1. Mahindra's commercial EV division plans to double production capacity: Mahindra Last Mile Mobility is exploring locations for a new manufacturing facility. The company aims to double its existing electric vehicle production capacity of 20,000 vehicles per month.
2. Indian states increase capital expenditure by 16%: Several Indian states have increased their capital spending during the first half of the current financial year. Gujarat and Maharashtra were among the leading spenders, although overall expenditure remains below annual budget targets.
3. IT employees' association seeks protection against AI-driven job losses: The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has urged the government to formulate a policy addressing job losses caused by artificial intelligence and automation. It has also called for consultations involving companies and employee representatives.
4. Swiggy plans to reduce workforce at Instamart: Food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy is planning to lay off around 340 employees from its quick-commerce division, Instamart. The restructuring comes amid financial losses and increasing competition in the sector.
5. Japan's Mizuho formalises strategic partnership with Avendus Capital: Mizuho Securities and Avendus Capital have formalised their partnership following regulatory approvals for a $520-million transaction. The agreement aims to strengthen financial services collaboration between India and international markets.
1. Gukesh and Sindarov remain level at World Chess Championship: India's defending world champion D Gukesh and Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov drew their third game after 60 moves. Both players have secured 1.5 points each in the 14-game championship.
2. New Zealand finish opening day of second Test at 246/5: New Zealand recovered from 110/4 to finish the opening day of the second Test against India at 246/5 in Christchurch. Indian fast bowler Akash Deep picked up two wickets for 52 runs.
3. India highlights Ahmedabad's preparedness for 2036 Olympic Games: India's presentation to the International Olympic Committee highlighted Ahmedabad's sporting infrastructure, preparations and the potential long-term benefits of hosting the Olympic Games. India is yet to secure the hosting rights.
4. Indian wrestlers face visa difficulties ahead of Commonwealth Championships: Young Indian wrestlers are facing visa-related difficulties ahead of the Commonwealth Wrestling Championships in South Africa, raising concerns over their participation in the competition.
5. Frances Tiafoe targets top-five tennis ranking in 2027: American tennis player Frances Tiafoe has set his sights on reaching the world's top five following a successful 2026 season that saw him climb into the top 10.
“The courage to correct a mistake is as important as the effort to avoid one.”
Meaning: Making mistakes is a natural part of learning. Students should develop the courage to acknowledge their errors, understand where they went wrong and make necessary improvements. Every mistake can become an opportunity to gain knowledge and develop better habits.
Word: Perspicacious
Part of speech: Adjective
Pronunciation: pur-spih-KAY-shus
Meaning: Having the ability to understand situations quickly and accurately, and showing keen insight or good judgement.
Example sentence: The perspicacious student identified a simple solution to a complicated mathematical problem.
Synonyms: Perceptive, insightful, discerning, sharp-witted.
Antonyms: Unperceptive, obtuse, undiscerning, shortsighted.
1. What is the full form of IORA?
Answer: Indian Ocean Rim Association.
2. What is the capital of New Zealand?
Answer: Wellington.
3. What is capital expenditure in economics?
Answer: Expenditure incurred to acquire, create or improve long-term assets such as roads, buildings, machinery and infrastructure.
4. Which Indian scientist won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930?
Answer: Sir C V Raman.
5. Which part of the human brain is primarily responsible for balance and coordination?
Answer: Cerebellum.