National News Headlines Today, November 28

1. India calls for stronger maritime security cooperation: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called for enhanced cooperation among Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) members to ensure the safety of ships and seafarers. The European Union has become the grouping's 12th dialogue partner.

2. Assam records decline in teenage pregnancies: Teenage pregnancies in Assam have declined from 11.7% to 7.3% over the past five years. The development comes amid the state government's efforts to prevent child marriages and encourage girls to continue their education.

3. Supreme Court directs lighting of Karthigai Deepam lamp: The Supreme Court has directed that the lamp at Deepathoon in Tamil Nadu be lit on November 28. The court also ordered the suspension of temple trustees while examining alleged non-compliance with its earlier directions.

4. Tripura records nearly 80% turnout in civic elections: Nearly 80% of eligible voters participated in Tripura's civic elections on November 27. Opposition parties raised allegations of violence during the polling process.

5. Former CJI raises concerns over representation in judiciary: Former Chief Justice of India B R Gavai has written to President Droupadi Murmu regarding the representation of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes in the higher judiciary.

6. IndiGo announces resumption of flights to Jeddah and Madinah: IndiGo has announced its decision to resume flight operations to the two Saudi Arabian cities after reviewing the prevailing situation and operational requirements.