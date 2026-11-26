School Assembly News Today, November 27, 2026: Several important developments in India and across the world have made headlines ahead of Friday's morning school assembly. India observed Constitution Day on November 26, while the Union Cabinet approved major infrastructure projects. Internationally, a Pakistani astronaut became the first foreign national to participate in a Chinese space mission.
In business, the National Stock Exchange's valuation reached Rs 5.88 lakh crore, while Apple announced plans to open its first retail store in Hyderabad. In sports, D Gukesh continued his World Chess Championship title defence, and New Delhi was named the host of the 2028 Thomas and Uber Cup Finals.
Here are the major national, international, business and sports headlines, followed by the Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and five general knowledge questions with answers.
1. India observes Constitution Day: India marked Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas, on November 26. The annual observance commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution on November 26, 1949, and promotes awareness of constitutional values, rights and responsibilities.
2. India seeks early trade agreement following proposed US tariffs: The United States has proposed a fresh 25% tariff on Indian imports, with a provision to reduce it to 17% if a bilateral trade agreement is concluded. India has rejected allegations of structural excess production capacity and called for resolving trade-related concerns through negotiations.
3. Union Cabinet approves Rs 4,288-crore container terminal in Tamil Nadu: The Centre has approved the development of a second container terminal at Kamarajar Port near Chennai. The proposed terminal will have an annual handling capacity of two million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).
4. Centre approves new airport in Assam's Silchar: The Union Cabinet has approved the construction of a greenfield airport at Doloo in Silchar at an estimated cost of Rs 2,014 crore. The airport aims to improve regional connectivity in northeastern India.
5. India and Singapore to strengthen aviation skills cooperation: The Union Cabinet has approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Singapore for cooperation in aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul. The agreement will facilitate skill development, curriculum design and industry collaboration.
6. Centre approves Rs 11,000-crore scheme to boost equipment manufacturing: The Union Cabinet has approved a scheme to strengthen domestic manufacturing of construction and infrastructure equipment. The initiative will be implemented over eight years, from 2026-27 to 2033-34.
1. Pakistani astronaut becomes first foreigner to join Chinese space mission: China's Shenzhou-24 spacecraft successfully carried three astronauts to the Tiangong space station. Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, a Pakistani Air Force pilot, became the first Pakistani to reach Earth's orbit and the first foreign national to participate in a Chinese space mission.
2. European Union leaders discuss proposed $49-billion loan to Ukraine: European leaders discussed financial assistance for Ukraine during a summit in Brussels. Differences emerged among member countries over budget allocations, financial commitments and spending priorities.
3. Major economies express concerns over proposed US tariffs: Several economies, including China, Japan and the European Union, have raised concerns over new tariffs proposed by the United States. The measures have renewed discussions over international trade relations and manufacturing costs.
4. Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo crosses 12,000 confirmed cases: Health authorities have reported more than 12,000 confirmed Ebola cases in the country. Continuing violence in affected regions has complicated medical assistance and disease-control efforts.
5. Bangladesh increases minimum wage for garment workers: The Bangladesh government has raised the minimum wage for entry-level garment workers by 36% following weeks of protests. Workers had been demanding higher wages amid rising living costs.
Source: The Financial Standard
1. NSE valuation reaches Rs 5.88 lakh crore: Shares of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) reached a record high on Thursday, taking its valuation to Rs 5.88 lakh crore. Shares of the exchange gained nearly 9% over two days.
2. Apple to open first retail store in Hyderabad on December 10: Technology major Apple has announced that its first retail outlet in Hyderabad will open on December 10, 2026. Located in Kukatpally, it will be the company's seventh retail store in India.
3. India's Global Capability Centres expand into technology and product development: Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India are moving beyond traditional support services to take up responsibilities in artificial intelligence, product development and technological innovation. Companies are also investing in specialised skills and university partnerships.
4. Kolkata startup explores affordable AI infrastructure services: A Kolkata-based startup is focusing on AI Lab-as-a-Service, a model that allows businesses and educational institutions to access artificial intelligence computing resources without investing in expensive hardware and infrastructure.
5. Namakkal's poultry industry highlights India's agricultural entrepreneurship: A report by The Financial Standard examines the poultry industry in Tamil Nadu's Namakkal, popularly known as India's egg city. Thousands of poultry farmers contribute to the region's economy while navigating changing market conditions.
1. D Gukesh and Javokhir Sindarov draw second World Chess Championship game: Defending world champion D Gukesh played out a 20-move draw against Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov on Wednesday as the Indian Grandmaster continued his title defence.
2. India prepares to present bid for 2036 Olympic Games: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has prepared a presentation for the International Olympic Committee, highlighting India's sporting infrastructure and experience in hosting international competitions.
3. New Delhi to host Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in 2028: New Delhi has been named the host of the 2028 Thomas and Uber Cup Finals. The tournaments are among the leading international team competitions in men's and women's badminton, respectively.
4. Jannik Sinner ruled out of Australian Open 2027: Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner will miss the 2027 Australian Open due to a knee injury. The former World No. 1 is continuing his recovery away from competitive tennis.
5. Jude Bellingham helps Real Madrid recover in UEFA Champions League: England midfielder Jude Bellingham played an important role in Real Madrid's comeback performance in the Champions League. Meanwhile, Manchester City endured another disappointing outing in the competition.
“Discipline bridges the distance between intention and achievement.”
Meaning: Having goals is important, but achieving them requires consistent effort, self-control and commitment. Students who develop disciplined study habits and manage their time effectively are better equipped to achieve their objectives.
Word: Judicious
Part of speech: Adjective
Pronunciation: joo-DISH-us
Meaning: Showing good judgement, wisdom and careful consideration while making decisions.
Example sentence: A judicious use of time helped the student balance examination preparation with extracurricular activities.
Synonyms: Sensible, prudent, wise, thoughtful.
Antonyms: Reckless, imprudent, foolish, careless.
1. When was the Indian Constitution adopted by the Constituent Assembly?
Answer: November 26, 1949.
2. What is the name of China's space station?
Answer: Tiangong.
3. Which sport is associated with the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup?
Answer: Badminton.
4. What is the full form of SEBI, which regulates India's securities market?
Answer: Securities and Exchange Board of India.
5. Which element has the chemical symbol W?
Answer: Tungsten.