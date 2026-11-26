National News Headlines Today, November 27

1. India observes Constitution Day: India marked Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas, on November 26. The annual observance commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution on November 26, 1949, and promotes awareness of constitutional values, rights and responsibilities.

2. India seeks early trade agreement following proposed US tariffs: The United States has proposed a fresh 25% tariff on Indian imports, with a provision to reduce it to 17% if a bilateral trade agreement is concluded. India has rejected allegations of structural excess production capacity and called for resolving trade-related concerns through negotiations.

3. Union Cabinet approves Rs 4,288-crore container terminal in Tamil Nadu: The Centre has approved the development of a second container terminal at Kamarajar Port near Chennai. The proposed terminal will have an annual handling capacity of two million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

4. Centre approves new airport in Assam's Silchar: The Union Cabinet has approved the construction of a greenfield airport at Doloo in Silchar at an estimated cost of Rs 2,014 crore. The airport aims to improve regional connectivity in northeastern India.

5. India and Singapore to strengthen aviation skills cooperation: The Union Cabinet has approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Singapore for cooperation in aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul. The agreement will facilitate skill development, curriculum design and industry collaboration.

6. Centre approves Rs 11,000-crore scheme to boost equipment manufacturing: The Union Cabinet has approved a scheme to strengthen domestic manufacturing of construction and infrastructure equipment. The initiative will be implemented over eight years, from 2026-27 to 2033-34.