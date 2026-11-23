School Assembly News Today, November 24, 2026: Several important developments in India and across the world have made headlines ahead of Tuesday's morning school assembly. India has announced a development assistance package for Nepal, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has taken action over complaints regarding textbook printing quality, and a national health survey has highlighted the prevalence of anaemia among women and adolescent girls. In sports, D Gukesh is set to begin his World Chess Championship title defence, while India and New Zealand played out a draw in the first Test in Wellington. Here are the major headlines, followed by the Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and five general knowledge questions with answers.
India announces Rs 15,109-crore development package for Nepal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial assistance for Nepal's post-flood reconstruction and long-term development following talks with Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah. The two countries signed eight memorandums of understanding and launched a cross-border railway service connecting Ayodhya and Janakpur.
NCERT penalises printer over poor quality of Class 10 textbooks: The NCERT has taken action against a printer following complaints about blurred text in a Class 10 History textbook. The council has also directed its empanelled printing presses to comply with prescribed quality standards, warning of strict action against violations.
Nearly half of India's adolescent girls are anaemic, finds national survey: A survey conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Nutrition found that 46.3% of adolescent girls aged 10 to 19 years were anaemic. The findings also showed that more than half of women of reproductive age were affected by the condition.
National Green Tribunal seeks response over waste dumping in Aravalli region: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought responses from government agencies regarding waste dumping in the Aravalli green zone. The matter has brought environmental protection and waste management practices into focus.
Supreme Court seeks response on petition concerning anti-defection law: The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Centre and the Election Commission on a petition seeking measures to prevent legislators from using resignations to circumvent provisions of the anti-defection law.
Centre says fuel supplies remain uninterrupted across India: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the government had taken measures to protect consumers from rising international fuel prices. He also rejected allegations of petrol, diesel and LPG shortages amid the conflict involving Iran.
Indian-origin Navdeep Bains elected Ontario Liberal Party leader: Former Canadian federal minister Navdeep Bains has been elected as the leader of the Ontario Liberal Party. He has pledged to rebuild the party ahead of the next provincial election.
European Union opposes proposed COP31 climate agreement: The European Union expressed its unwillingness to endorse a proposed climate agreement at the United Nations climate conference in Turkey. Differences over commitments concerning the transition away from fossil fuels remained a major point of disagreement.
Spain prepares for snap general election on November 29: Spain is heading towards an early parliamentary election following disagreements over government housing measures. Housing affordability and the rising cost of living are among the key issues ahead of the polls.
China criticises US restrictions on telecommunications companies: China has criticised restrictions imposed by the United States concerning Chinese telecommunications companies' access to phone numbers. The development highlights continuing disagreements between the two countries over technology and communications security.
Israel moves towards coalition formation talks: Israeli political leader Gadi Eisenkot has invited former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's party to participate in coalition discussions as efforts to form a government continue.
D Gukesh begins World Chess Championship title defence today: India's defending world champion D Gukesh is scheduled to face Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov in the opening game of the 2026 World Chess Championship in Geneva, Switzerland. Both players are aged 20, making it the youngest world championship title contest in chess history.
India and New Zealand draw first Test in Wellington: New Zealand batters Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips helped their team secure a draw against India in the first Test on November 23. India remain fourth in the World Test Championship standings, with their points percentage declining to 50%.
Indian women's hockey team to face China today: Defending champions India will take on China in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy in Bhopal on November 24. India have already qualified for the semifinals after registering three consecutive victories, including a 7-0 win against Thailand.
Carlos Alcaraz wins maiden ATP Finals title: Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz defeated Germany's Alexander Zverev 6-2, 7-6 (9-7) in Turin. He became the fourth male player to complete a career Grand Slam and win the ATP Finals, joining Andre Agassi, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.
Liverpool defeat Manchester United 4-0 in Premier League: Liverpool secured a 4-0 victory over Manchester United at Anfield in Mauricio Pochettino's first match as United's manager. The victory helped Liverpool move into the top four of the Premier League standings.
“Knowledge grows when we have the humility to accept what we do not know.”
Meaning: Learning begins with recognising that there is always something new to discover. Students should be open to feedback, accept their mistakes and seek guidance whenever necessary. Humility encourages continuous learning and personal growth.
Word: Sagacious
Part of speech: Adjective
Pronunciation: suh-GAY-shus
Meaning: Having or showing wisdom, sound judgement and the ability to make sensible decisions.
Example sentence: The sagacious teacher encouraged students to understand the concepts rather than simply memorise their answers.
Synonyms: Wise, insightful, prudent, perceptive.
Antonyms: Foolish, unwise, imprudent, shortsighted.
1. What is the full form of NCERT?
Answer: National Council of Educational Research and Training.
2. Which country is hosting the 2026 World Chess Championship?
Answer: Switzerland.
3. Which schedule of the Indian Constitution contains the provisions of the anti-defection law?
Answer: Tenth Schedule.
4. Which protein in red blood cells is responsible for carrying oxygen throughout the body?
Answer: Haemoglobin.
5. Which is the highest mountain peak in the Aravalli Range?
Answer: Guru Shikhar, located in Rajasthan.