Thought of the Day – November 24, 2026

“Knowledge grows when we have the humility to accept what we do not know.”

Meaning: Learning begins with recognising that there is always something new to discover. Students should be open to feedback, accept their mistakes and seek guidance whenever necessary. Humility encourages continuous learning and personal growth.

Word of the Day – November 24, 2026

Word: Sagacious

Part of speech: Adjective

Pronunciation: suh-GAY-shus

Meaning: Having or showing wisdom, sound judgement and the ability to make sensible decisions.

Example sentence: The sagacious teacher encouraged students to understand the concepts rather than simply memorise their answers.

Synonyms: Wise, insightful, prudent, perceptive.

Antonyms: Foolish, unwise, imprudent, shortsighted.