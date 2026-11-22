School Assembly News Today, November 23, 2026: Several important developments in India and across the world have made headlines ahead of Monday's morning school assembly. The Chief Justice of India has suggested compulsory legal aid work for law students, the Centre's proposed higher education regulatory Bill faces uncertainty, and the Prime Ministers of India and Nepal are scheduled to hold bilateral talks. Internationally, climate negotiations have continued in Turkey, while tensions persist in the Strait of Hormuz. In sports, Rishabh Pant created a Test cricket record, and the Indian men's hockey team won its series against New Zealand. Here are the major headlines, followed by the Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and five general knowledge questions with answers.
CJI proposes compulsory legal aid work for law students: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has suggested making a minimum period of legal aid work mandatory for law students to graduate. He also recommended academic credits for students undertaking additional legal aid activities and guidelines on the responsible use of artificial intelligence in legal research.
Higher Education Bill faces uncertainty ahead of Parliament's Winter Session: The proposed Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, which seeks to replace the UGC, AICTE and NCTE with a single higher education regulator, may not be taken up during the upcoming session. The Joint Parliamentary Committee examining the Bill has yet to adopt its report.
Tamil Nadu Governor clears Bill easing private university regulations: Governor Rajendra Arlekar has given his assent to amendments reducing the minimum land and financial requirements for establishing private universities. The state government is expected to issue detailed guidelines for implementing the changes.
Odisha approves Rs 249-crore Cyber Command Centre: The Odisha government has approved the establishment of a Cyber Command Centre to strengthen investigations into online fraud and other cybercrimes. The facility will include a cybercrime police station, forensic resources and an artificial intelligence-based data analytics unit.
India and Nepal Prime Ministers to hold talks today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah are scheduled to hold bilateral discussions on November 23. Energy cooperation, hydropower projects, rail connectivity and infrastructure development are expected to feature in the talks.
Mining waste slide damages forests in Chhattisgarh: A large mining waste dump in Dantewada district has experienced significant ground movement, sending debris into nearby forest areas and blocking the Lohagaon-Kirandul road. Technical experts have been deputed to assess the situation and determine its causes.
COP31 climate negotiations continue beyond deadline: Negotiators at the United Nations climate conference in Antalya, Turkey, continued discussions after failing to reach an agreement by the scheduled deadline. A draft agreement that omitted explicit references to fossil fuels drew objections from several countries and environmental organisations.
Oil tankers attacked in Strait of Hormuz: At least two oil tankers were struck by projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz amid continuing tensions involving Iran and the United States. Iranian officials also confirmed discussions with representatives from Qatar aimed at addressing the conflict.
Factory fire in Indonesia kills three workers: A fire at a candy factory in Indonesia's Banten province killed at least three workers. Rescue teams continued searching for dozens of people who remained unaccounted for, while authorities investigated the cause of the incident.
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes Peru: A powerful earthquake struck the Andes region of central Peru. The tremor was felt in the capital, Lima, but authorities initially reported no casualties or significant damage.
US raises concerns over China's nuclear weapons expansion: US President Donald Trump said China's nuclear arsenal was expanding rapidly, a day after his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The three countries have agreed to hold discussions aimed at reducing nuclear risks.
Rishabh Pant creates Test cricket record against New Zealand: Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant scored 128 runs in the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington. He became the first Asian wicketkeeper to score Test centuries in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. India declared their first innings at 720/9, their highest Test total on foreign soil.
Indian men's hockey team wins series against New Zealand: India played out a 2-2 draw in the third and final match against New Zealand in Auckland to win the three-match Century of Sporting Unity series 1-0. The series marked 100 years of sporting ties between the two countries.
Shaina Manimuthu and Gnana Dattu win junior badminton titles: Karnataka's Shaina Manimuthu retained the girls' singles title at the National Under-19 Badminton Championships in Gangtok. Telangana's T Gnana Dattu won the boys' singles title.
Chennaiyin FC held to 1-1 draw by Punjab FC: Chennaiyin FC and Punjab FC shared points in their Indian Super League encounter in Chennai. An own goal gave Chennaiyin the lead before Raphael Messi Bouli scored the equaliser for Punjab.
FIDE raises concerns over Magnus Carlsen's forfeited chess games: The International Chess Federation has questioned Magnus Carlsen's decision to forfeit several games during the Total Chess World Championship Tour. The governing body said the matter would be referred for an independent disciplinary assessment.
“A good question is the first step towards a better understanding.”
Meaning: Learning begins with curiosity. Students should not hesitate to ask questions when they encounter unfamiliar ideas or difficult concepts. Asking thoughtful questions helps improve understanding, encourages discussion and develops problem-solving skills.
Word: Cognizant
Part of speech: Adjective
Meaning: Having knowledge or awareness of something.
Example sentence: The students were cognizant of the importance of conserving water and reducing plastic waste on their school campus.
Synonyms: Aware, informed, conscious, knowledgeable.
Antonyms: Unaware, ignorant, oblivious, uninformed.
1. What is the full form of UGC in Indian higher education?
Answer: University Grants Commission.
2. What is the capital of Nepal?
Answer: Kathmandu.
3. Which number is used as the national cybercrime helpline in India?
Answer: 1930.
4. How many players from each team are on the field in a standard field hockey match?
Answer: 11 players, including the goalkeeper if one is fielded.
5. On which continent is Peru located?
Answer: South America.