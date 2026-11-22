Thought of the Day – November 23, 2026

“A good question is the first step towards a better understanding.”

Meaning: Learning begins with curiosity. Students should not hesitate to ask questions when they encounter unfamiliar ideas or difficult concepts. Asking thoughtful questions helps improve understanding, encourages discussion and develops problem-solving skills.

Word of the Day – November 23, 2026

Word: Cognizant

Part of speech: Adjective

Meaning: Having knowledge or awareness of something.

Example sentence: The students were cognizant of the importance of conserving water and reducing plastic waste on their school campus.

Synonyms: Aware, informed, conscious, knowledgeable.

Antonyms: Unaware, ignorant, oblivious, uninformed.