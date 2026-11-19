School Assembly News Today, November 20, 2026: Several important developments in India and across the world have made headlines ahead of Friday's morning school assembly. Indian scientists have developed the country's first indigenous H5N1 bird flu vaccine for poultry, the Centre has reiterated its target of adding 75,000 medical seats, and the Supreme Court has raised concerns over waste management. Internationally, the leaders of the United States, China and Russia adopted a joint declaration on nuclear security, while the International Court of Justice delivered a landmark ruling concerning Myanmar. In sports, Indian badminton player Rakshitha Ramraj registered a major victory at the Hong Kong Open, while India faced New Zealand in the first Test. Here are the top headlines, followed by the Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and five general knowledge questions with answers.
India develops first indigenous H5N1 bird flu vaccine for chickens: Scientists at the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal have developed a vaccine against a highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza. The vaccine is expected to strengthen efforts to protect poultry from bird flu outbreaks.
Centre reiterates target of adding 75,000 medical seats by 2029: Union Health Minister J P Nadda said the government remains committed to expanding medical education capacity. Speaking at a convocation in New Delhi, he also emphasised the importance of maintaining the quality of medical training.
Supreme Court raises concerns over India's sanitation performance: The Supreme Court has expressed dissatisfaction over the implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules. The court called for better coordination between government authorities and citizens to improve waste disposal and sanitation.
Andhra Pradesh announces enhanced support for semiconductor manufacturing: The state government has amended its Semiconductor and Display Fab Policy to align with the Centre's India Semiconductor Mission 2.0. Under the revised policy, eligible silicon fabrication projects could receive combined government support covering up to 80% of their eligible capital costs.
Prime Minister calls for nationwide campaign against drug abuse: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged coordinated efforts to protect young people from substance abuse. During a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers, he reportedly emphasised the need to improve the implementation of government welfare programmes.
Fourteen UDAN airports stop flight operations after receiving support: A report by The New Indian Express has highlighted the suspension of flight operations at several regional airports under the UDAN scheme. The report cited the withdrawal of airlines after subsidy periods and infrastructure-related difficulties among the challenges affecting regional connectivity.
US, China and Russia adopt joint declaration on nuclear security: US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to pursue measures aimed at reducing nuclear risks. The declaration followed their trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China.
International Court of Justice rules Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya: The United Nations' highest court ruled that Myanmar violated the Genocide Convention during its 2017 military campaign against the Rohingya minority. The court also ordered measures concerning the return and rehabilitation of displaced people.
Iran launches fresh attacks targeting facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain: Iran carried out attacks targeting a US air base in Kuwait and sites in Bahrain amid escalating tensions in West Asia. Authorities in the affected countries reported intercepting several incoming attacks.
Small island nations demand stronger climate action at COP31: Countries vulnerable to rising sea levels have urged wealthier nations to increase financial assistance and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Their demands were raised during the United Nations climate negotiations in Antalya, Turkey.
US proposes stricter green card rules for foreign workers: The United States has proposed changes to employment-based immigration procedures, including a longer hiring process for foreign workers. The proposed measures could affect employers and international professionals seeking permanent residency.
India's Rakshitha Ramraj stuns former Olympic champion at Hong Kong Open: Nineteen-year-old badminton player Rakshitha Ramraj defeated China's Chen Yufei 21-18, 24-22 in the women's singles Round of 16. Lakshya Sen and the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also advanced to the quarterfinals.
New Zealand reach 243/5 on opening day of first Test against India: Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets as India reduced New Zealand to 70/5 in Wellington. However, Henry Nicholls scored an unbeaten 113 and Glenn Phillips remained not out on 94 as the hosts recovered to finish the day at 243/5.
Haryana defeat Tamil Nadu in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Haryana secured a seven-wicket victory over Tamil Nadu in Indore. Nishant Sindhu contributed with both bat and ball, while Yuzvendra Chahal claimed three wickets.
Erling Haaland sends Norway into UEFA Nations League quarterfinals: Haaland scored a stoppage-time penalty as Norway came from behind to defeat Denmark 3-2. The victory secured Norway's place in the tournament's quarterfinals.
Om Prakash Chouhan and Raunil Kukar share lead at SERVO Masters: The two Indian golfers finished the second round tied at nine-under 135 in Digboi, Assam. Kukar produced a seven-under 65 to join Chouhan at the top of the leaderboard.
“The willingness to learn is the beginning of every achievement.”
Meaning: Learning requires an open mind and the determination to improve. Students should be willing to ask questions, accept feedback and explore new ideas. Every new skill begins with the decision to learn something unfamiliar.
Word: Fortitude
Part of speech: Noun
Meaning: Courage and mental strength that help a person face difficulties or challenging situations.
Example sentence: The student showed remarkable fortitude by continuing her preparation despite several setbacks.
Synonyms: Courage, endurance, determination, strength.
Antonyms: Cowardice, weakness, timidity, fearfulness.
1. What is the full form of ICAR?
Answer: Indian Council of Agricultural Research.
2. In which city is the International Court of Justice located?
Answer: The Hague, Netherlands.
3. Which Indian state is home to the town of Digboi, known for its historic oil industry?
Answer: Assam.
4. What is the SI unit of electric current?
Answer: Ampere.
5. Which is the largest planet in our Solar System?
Answer: Jupiter.