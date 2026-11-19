Thought of the Day – November 20, 2026

“The willingness to learn is the beginning of every achievement.”

Meaning: Learning requires an open mind and the determination to improve. Students should be willing to ask questions, accept feedback and explore new ideas. Every new skill begins with the decision to learn something unfamiliar.

Word of the Day – November 20, 2026

Word: Fortitude

Part of speech: Noun

Meaning: Courage and mental strength that help a person face difficulties or challenging situations.

Example sentence: The student showed remarkable fortitude by continuing her preparation despite several setbacks.

Synonyms: Courage, endurance, determination, strength.

Antonyms: Cowardice, weakness, timidity, fearfulness.