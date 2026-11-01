School Assembly News Today, November 2, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word of the Day & 5 GK Questions

School Assembly News Today, November 2, 2026: Several important developments across India and the world have made headlines ahead of Monday's morning school assembly. In India, the Opposition held a rally in Delhi, new literacy guidelines were reported for student-teachers, and ISRO outlined the importance of its navigation satellite programme. International developments include tensions involving Iran, allegations of a major cryptocurrency theft by North Korea and discussions on regional security. In sports, the Youth Olympic Games opened in Senegal, marking a milestone for Africa. Here are the major headlines, along with the Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and five general knowledge questions with answers.
Opposition holds rally in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner: Leaders of the INDIA bloc gathered at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi and passed a symbolic resolution calling for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The Opposition raised allegations concerning the Election Commission's functioning.
New literacy guidelines set targets for student-teachers: Under revised ULLAS guidelines, student-teachers are expected to help five to eight non-literate individuals acquire literacy skills. The initiative aims to strengthen adult literacy efforts.
ISRO highlights importance of NVS-03 navigation satellite: ISRO's chairman said the NVS-03 satellite would strengthen India's navigation capabilities, while emphasising that a complete satellite constellation would provide better services.
Weather department forecasts warmer and drier November: The India Meteorological Department has predicted above-normal temperatures and below-normal rainfall across parts of India in November, with indications of a weaker northeast monsoon.
Two central teams to assess cyclone damage in Andhra Pradesh: Central teams are scheduled to assess damage caused by Cyclone Arnab and drought-related conditions in Andhra Pradesh over four days. Their findings will help determine the extent of losses.
DGCA makes two pilots mandatory for Char Dham helicopter flights: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has introduced a requirement for two pilots on Char Dham helicopter services from November 2, as part of measures to improve aviation safety.
Iran warns US and Israel against fresh attacks: Iran has warned that any renewed military action could trigger a response extending beyond the immediate region. The warning comes amid continuing tensions in West Asia.
FBI accuses North Korea of major cryptocurrency theft: The US Federal Bureau of Investigation has accused North Korean actors of stealing more than $6 billion in a cryptocurrency-related attack involving Binance, according to a report.
Quad countries strengthen economic and maritime cooperation: The Quad partners are sharpening their focus on economic security and maritime cooperation amid concerns about China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific.
Protests in Germany turn violent: Demonstrations involving young protesters led to unrest and damage to shops in parts of Germany. Authorities responded as the protests intensified.
US election campaign draws criticism over official social media posts: Social media messages issued by the Trump administration ahead of the US midterm elections have drawn criticism over their language and political tone.
Youth Olympic Games open in Senegal: Senegal has become the first African country to host an Olympic event, with the Youth Olympic Games bringing together young athletes from around the world.
Barcelona maintain top spot in La Liga: Raphinha and Lamine Yamal scored twice each as Barcelona defeated Alaves to retain their position at the top of the Spanish football league.
Brighton stun Manchester City in Premier League: Brighton recorded a victory over Manchester City, while ten-man Manchester United suffered a defeat against Chelsea in another Premier League match.
Christian Pulisic scores in Milan derby victory: American footballer Christian Pulisic scored as AC Milan registered a derby victory, continuing his strong form after signing a new deal.
International motorsport returns to Buddh International Circuit: FIA-level racing returned to the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida after 13 years, marking an important development for Indian motorsport.
“It is not that I'm so smart, it's just that I stay with problems longer.” — Commonly attributed to Albert Einstein
Meaning: Learning requires patience and continuous effort. Students may not understand every concept immediately, but spending time on difficult problems can help them improve. Persistence is often as important as ability.
Word: Proactive
Part of speech: Adjective
Meaning: Taking action in advance to prevent problems or prepare for future situations, rather than waiting for something to happen.
Example sentence: The proactive students started preparing for their examinations several weeks before the timetable was announced.
Synonyms: Enterprising, prepared, forward-thinking, initiative-taking.
Antonyms: Reactive, passive, unprepared.
1. What is the name of India's indigenous satellite navigation system?
Answer: NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation).
2. Which African country is hosting the 2026 Youth Olympic Games?
Answer: Senegal.
3. Who was the first woman President of India?
Answer: Pratibha Patil.
4. Which vitamin is primarily produced in the human skin through exposure to sunlight?
Answer: Vitamin D.
5. Which is the largest hot desert in the world?
Answer: Sahara Desert.