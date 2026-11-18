School Assembly News Today, November 19, 2026: Several developments in India and across the world have made headlines ahead of Thursday's morning school assembly. Quad leaders have announced plans to strengthen maritime security cooperation, Odisha is preparing for the impact of Cyclone Akvan, and the Supreme Court has sought the Election Commission's response to an Opposition plea. Internationally, Mongolia's President has announced his resignation, while tensions have escalated in West Asia. In sports, MS Dhoni has retired from IPL cricket and will take up a mentoring role with Chennai Super Kings. Here are the major headlines, followed by the Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and five general knowledge questions with answers.
Quad leaders announce joint maritime security exercise: Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the leaders of the United States, Japan and Australia at the Quad summit in Manila. The four countries announced plans for their first joint maritime patrol aircraft exercise in 2027 and strengthened cooperation on Indo-Pacific security.
Odisha prepares to evacuate over two lakh people ahead of Cyclone Akvan: The Odisha government has identified vulnerable areas across eight districts and is preparing evacuation measures as the cyclone approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast. Disaster response arrangements are being strengthened in potentially affected areas.
Supreme Court seeks Election Commission's response to Opposition plea: The Supreme Court said it would examine a petition seeking sworn affidavits from senior Election Commission officials in connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The court sought their response but did not issue a formal notice at that stage.
Tamil Nadu receives solar power proposals worth nearly 3,000 MW: The Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation has received around 110 applications for solar power projects within two weeks of launching its online application portal. Officials will conduct field inspections before granting approvals.
Madras High Court strikes down interstate mineral transport restriction: The court declared unconstitutional a Tamil Nadu rule allowing restrictions on transporting minerals to other states. It also quashed a temporary ban on transporting rough stones to neighbouring states.
CRPF strengthens security measures in Jammu and Kashmir: The Central Reserve Police Force has instructed personnel deployed in Jammu and Kashmir to wear bulletproof jackets on duty and strengthen protective arrangements at checkpoints following a recent attack in Kulgam.
Mongolia's President announces resignation following corruption allegations: President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh announced that he would step down after opposition parties raised allegations of corruption and threatened impeachment. He denied wrongdoing and said he would seek to clear his name.
Iran launches fresh drone attack targeting US facility in Bahrain: Iran fired drones towards a US radar facility in Bahrain on November 17. Bahrain and the US military said the drones were intercepted, with no injuries to American personnel or damage to US equipment reported.
Afghan women continue education through secret schools: Despite restrictions on girls' education beyond primary school, some women in Afghanistan are running informal classes inside private homes. The initiatives aim to help girls continue learning despite the risks involved.
Bangladesh garment workers protest demanding higher wages: Garment workers staged demonstrations in Dhaka and surrounding industrial areas, demanding better wages. Protesters blocked highways, while police used tear gas to disperse crowds in some locations.
Bangladesh rejects reports of conditions for Sheikh Hasina's return: An adviser to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman said the country would not accept unjust conditions for the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The matter remains under discussion between the two countries.
MS Dhoni retires from IPL cricket, becomes CSK mentor: Former India captain MS Dhoni has ended his IPL playing career after 19 years. Chennai Super Kings announced that the five-time IPL-winning captain will serve as the franchise's mentor from the 2027 season.
India begin Test series against New Zealand today: The Indian cricket team, led by Shubman Gill, is scheduled to face New Zealand in the first Test at Wellington on November 19. Gill has indicated that India will field four fast bowlers, with Jasprit Bumrah returning to strengthen the attack.
Mitchell Santner ruled out of India Test series: New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner will miss the two-match Test series against India after fracturing his right hand during the final ODI. Dean Foxcroft has been named as his replacement.
Germany defeat Netherlands 5-0 in UEFA Nations League: Germany secured a convincing victory over the Netherlands in Berlin to reach the Nations League quarterfinals. Florian Wirtz scored twice in the match.
Parveer Singh appointed chief coach of Indian athletics: Parveer Singh has been appointed as the chief coach of Indian athletics, marking a change in the coaching setup as athletes prepare for upcoming international competitions.
“Learning becomes stronger when we share what we know.”
Meaning: Education is not limited to acquiring knowledge individually. Students can improve their understanding by discussing ideas, explaining concepts to classmates and learning from one another. Sharing knowledge also encourages teamwork and cooperation.
Word: Camaraderie
Part of speech: Noun
Meaning: A feeling of friendship, trust and mutual support among people who work or spend time together.
Example sentence: The camaraderie among the students helped them successfully organise their school's annual science exhibition.
Synonyms: Friendship, fellowship, companionship, solidarity.
Antonyms: Hostility, rivalry, antagonism, isolation.
1. Which four countries are members of the Quad grouping?
Answer: India, the United States, Japan and Australia.
2. What is the capital of Mongolia?
Answer: Ulaanbaatar.
3. Which city is hosting the first Test between India and New Zealand on November 19, 2026?
Answer: Wellington, New Zealand.
4. Which article of the Indian Constitution guarantees freedom of speech and expression?
Answer: Article 19(1)(a), subject to reasonable restrictions under Article 19(2).
5. Which gas is most abundant in Earth's atmosphere?
Answer: Nitrogen.