Thought of the Day – November 19, 2026

“Learning becomes stronger when we share what we know.”

Meaning: Education is not limited to acquiring knowledge individually. Students can improve their understanding by discussing ideas, explaining concepts to classmates and learning from one another. Sharing knowledge also encourages teamwork and cooperation.

Word of the Day – November 19, 2026

Word: Camaraderie

Part of speech: Noun

Meaning: A feeling of friendship, trust and mutual support among people who work or spend time together.

Example sentence: The camaraderie among the students helped them successfully organise their school's annual science exhibition.

Synonyms: Friendship, fellowship, companionship, solidarity.

Antonyms: Hostility, rivalry, antagonism, isolation.