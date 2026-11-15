School Assembly News Today, November 16, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word of the Day & 5 GK Questions

School Assembly News Today, November 16, 2026: Several developments in India and across the world have made headlines ahead of Monday's morning school assembly. Jharkhand celebrated its Foundation Day, Andhra Pradesh announced measures to trace missing children, and India discussed preferential trade access with the United States. Internationally, a technical failure disrupted air travel across the US, while major diplomatic talks are being planned between world leaders. In sports, India defeated Pakistan to win the Under-19 Asia Cup and secured an ODI series victory against New Zealand. Here are the top headlines, followed by the Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and five general knowledge questions.
Jharkhand celebrates 26th Foundation Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu greeted the people of Jharkhand on November 15, highlighting the state's tribal heritage and cultural diversity. The day also marked the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, observed as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.
Andhra Pradesh forms committees to trace missing children: The state government has constituted State and district-level monitoring committees to strengthen efforts to locate missing children and prevent human trafficking. The committees will monitor investigations, rehabilitation and coordination between departments.
Kerala High Court suggests reconsidering juvenile age threshold: The Kerala High Court has observed that lawmakers should consider lowering the age threshold under juvenile justice laws from 18 to 16 years. The observation came during a hearing concerning underage access to alcohol and road safety.
Telangana announces welfare measures for gig workers: The state government has announced social security measures for platform-based workers, including Rs 5 lakh accident insurance, Rs 10 lakh health insurance and dedicated rest zones. The initiative also aims to improve workers' access to information about their earnings.
India and US discuss preferential market access for Indian goods: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said both countries have agreed in principle to provide Indian products with preferential access to the American market. Negotiations are continuing over the final trade agreement and tariff arrangements.
US aviation regulator to audit India's safety standards: The US Federal Aviation Administration will assess India's aviation safety oversight from November 16 to 20. The audit will cover aircraft operations, airworthiness and personnel licensing.
US flights resume after nationwide aviation shutdown: Flight operations resumed in the United States after a technical failure in the air traffic control system caused a nationwide ground stop lasting more than four hours. Thousands of flights were cancelled or delayed, affecting passengers worldwide.
US, China and Russia plan joint meeting at APEC summit: US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are planning a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China. Nuclear arms and international security are expected to feature in discussions.
Ukraine raises concerns over proposed European security framework: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that a new security arrangement being discussed by the United States could benefit Russia. He reiterated that Ukraine would not surrender its territory as part of a peace agreement.
Myanmar airstrike kills 12 people at displaced persons camp: Witnesses and rescue workers reported that a military airstrike on a camp in Rakhine State killed 12 people, including a child. The incident has raised fresh concerns about civilian safety during Myanmar's continuing conflict.
Microsoft restores services following global outage: Microsoft said its services had been restored after a technical problem disrupted Outlook and other Microsoft 365 tools across several countries. The company attributed the disruption to an issue linked to a network capacity upgrade.
India defeat Pakistan to win Under-19 Asia Cup: India secured a one-wicket victory over Pakistan in a last-ball thriller to claim their ninth Under-19 Asia Cup title. Chasing 338, India finished at 339 for nine, with Mohit Ulva scoring an unbeaten 49.
India beat New Zealand to clinch ODI series 3-1: India defeated New Zealand by 22 runs in the fifth and final ODI on November 15. Arshdeep Singh took three wickets as India defended a total of 209 and ended New Zealand's unbeaten run of 11 home ODI series.
India finish Youth Olympics with 10 medals: India's 17-member contingent concluded the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, with two gold, three silver and five bronze medals. Boxers L Ambekar Meetei and Gunjan became the first Indians to win Youth Olympic boxing gold medals.
Indian shooter Vivaan Kapoor wins World Championships silver: Vivaan Kapoor secured the silver medal in the men's trap event at the ISSF World Championships in Doha, Qatar. His performance also earned India a quota place for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
Magnus Carlsen eliminated from Total Chess title contention: World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen was eliminated from title contention at the Total Chess World Championship in Budapest following a winless run in the group stage. His performance has also put pressure on his position at the top of the world rankings.
“Small improvements become meaningful when repeated every day.”
Meaning: Success does not always come from making big changes. Students can achieve significant progress by developing good habits, practising regularly and learning from their mistakes. Consistency helps turn small efforts into long-term achievements.
Word: Alacrity
Part of speech: Noun
Meaning: A cheerful willingness or eagerness to do something quickly.
Example sentence: The students responded with alacrity when their teacher invited them to participate in the science exhibition.
Synonyms: Eagerness, enthusiasm, readiness, willingness.
Antonyms: Reluctance, hesitation, unwillingness, apathy.
1. What is the capital of Jharkhand?
Answer: Ranchi.
2. What is the full form of APEC?
Answer: Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.
3. Which country hosted the 2026 Youth Olympic Games?
Answer: Senegal.
4. Which instrument is used to measure atmospheric pressure?
Answer: Barometer.
5. Who was the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal?
Answer: Karnam Malleswari, who won a bronze medal in weightlifting at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.