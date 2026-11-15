School Assembly News Today, November 16, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word of the Day & 5 GK Questions

Thought of the Day – November 16, 2026

“Small improvements become meaningful when repeated every day.”

Meaning: Success does not always come from making big changes. Students can achieve significant progress by developing good habits, practising regularly and learning from their mistakes. Consistency helps turn small efforts into long-term achievements.

Word of the Day – November 16, 2026

Word: Alacrity

Part of speech: Noun

Meaning: A cheerful willingness or eagerness to do something quickly.

Example sentence: The students responded with alacrity when their teacher invited them to participate in the science exhibition.

Synonyms: Eagerness, enthusiasm, readiness, willingness.

Antonyms: Reluctance, hesitation, unwillingness, apathy.